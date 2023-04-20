The very popular pub chain Wetherspoons is a deep-rooted part of British culture and is well-known for its accessible locations, good prices and a great place to have a catch up with friends and family.

With a number of different watering holes across Suffolk, prices vary depending on their location and thanks to a map created by Pantry and Larder, you can now find out prices for all over the UK.

There are eight Wetherspoons in the county and we’ve taken a look to discover the most expensive and cheapest spot, so next time you have a better idea of where to meet your fellow companions for a drink if you want to save some money.

The Willow Tree in Stowmarket charges £3.10 for a pint of Carling. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

Most expensive

Kicking off this list of most expensive drinks, are five different spots for a pint of Carling in the county.

The Golden Lion in Newmarket, The Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, The Willow Tree in Stowmarket, The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles and The Drabbet Smock in Haverhill all charge £3.10 for the alcoholic beverage.

These five locations are also the most expensive places to get a Budweiser as well, with prices ever so slightly more expensive at £3.15 for a pint.

The Corn Exchange is one of the four most expensive Wetherspoons spots in Suffolk for a Carling. Picture: Bury Free Press

For a pint of Stella Artois or Guinness, they are £3.25 and £3.15 respectively in each of the Suffolk Wetherspoons pubs, so there are no gains to be made if you prefer those drinks.

It also costs £2.19 in each of the eight watering holes for a single Smirnoff and mixer, which is the average price in the UK.

A Chardonnay, Rosé and Merlot (Coldwater Creek 250ml) all come in at £2.85 in each of the locations as well.

In the Grover & Allan, in Sudbury, it costs just £2.49 for a Carling. Picture: Mark Westley

Cheapest

On the other hand, there are two Wetherspoons in the county that do the cheapest pints of Carling available at £2.49.

The Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft and Grover & Allen in Sudbury offer this price and therefore if you want a cheap pint, look no further than these two.

A pint of Carling costs £2.49 at The Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

Providing the middle ground in the list is The Cricketers in Ipswich where a pint of the alcoholic beverage costs £2.79.