The number of households in temporary accommodation in West Suffolk at the end of last month was just under 100, figures reveal.

West Suffolk Council, which, like other local authorities, has a legal duty to prevent homelessness, is seeing an increase in the number of people needing housing help as residents struggle with rising costs.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) submitted by SuffolkNews, there were 98 households in temporary accommodation in West Suffolk as of October 29, including 29 in bed and breakfast accommodation. Of the 98 households, 47 included children.

West Suffolk Council has provided figures for those in temporary housing. Inset picture: iStock/simonapilolla

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said they were not seeing large increases of families with children presenting, however overall there was an increase in the number of placements made.

“We are aware, from housing register applications, that more people are finding affordability an issue,” the spokesman said.

Falling under temporary housing, there is emergency housing, which is for a short period and can include B&B accommodation, according to council information (however, someone could be in a B&B, but it not be classed as emergency accommodation) and there is also longer-stay temporary housing.

Councils have a legal duty to prevent homelessness, and they also offer support. Stock image

The figures provided by West Suffolk Council through the FOI request also reveal that the longest time a household has been in temporary accommodation, as of October 29, was 1722 days – the equivalent of 4.7 years.

However, the average length of time in temporary housing was 171.4 days – about 5.7 months. The shortest length of time was two days.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “The length of stay of anyone in temporary accommodation is subject to their individual circumstances and us helping them get to the point where they are able to secure and sustain a new tenancy.

“The longest stay of four and a half years is exceptional. The individual had a poor tenancy history – working with him over this time helps him to demonstrate that behaviour has changed and that helps us to provide future landlords with a positive tenancy check.”

There were 547 temporary housing tenancies started in 2022/23, compared to 518 in 2021/22, in West Suffolk, the FOI response found.

As families may move tenancy, a tenancy may not equate to a household.

Cllr Richard O'Driscoll, cabinet member for housing at West Suffolk Council. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

West Suffolk is not alone in facing more housing need from the community and Cllr Richard O’Driscoll, cabinet member for housing at West Suffolk Council, has recently spoken about the issues facing residents.

He said the cost-of-living crisis was having a ‘significant impact’ on households, due to interest rate rises on mortgages and the knock-on effect on rents, coupled with inflated costs for everyday items like food.

He said: “Wherever we can, we will always try to prevent people, whether it’s an individual, a couple or a family, from losing their home. Where that does happen, we have sufficient temporary and emergency bed and breakfast accommodation in place.

“We are continuing to invest not just in delivering more temporary accommodation, but also improving the living conditions inside.

“We recognise that it’s a difficult and stressful enough time as it is for people when they have to turn to us for that help. The least we can do is try to make their stay, however temporary it is, as good as it can possibly be while we help them secure a new home to live.”

In an interview with SuffolkNews, he also said the Government should be doing ‘a whole lot more’ to address the issue of housing, including a targeted programme for building social housing.

“As a council we can do everything we can to make the conditions right to support others to develop houses and to develop more housing ourselves, but without major Government support we cannot do it on the scale that is needed,” he said.

He believes trying to deal with housing and homelessness is the ‘top priority’ for the council currently.

“The home people live in, or if they are homeless, it affects their health, their wellbeing and affects the community they live in,” said Cllr O’Driscoll.