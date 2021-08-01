REVIEW: Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights

Cheeky chappy Olly Murs astounded crowds of thousands at Newmarket Nights on Friday.

Despite sustaining a knee injury prior to the show The X Factor singer kept the audience in high spirits playing a mix of his best-loved songs and unexpected mashups.

And despite the day threatening to be ruined by heavy downpours, come show time it hardly rained!

Olly Murs wowed crowds at Newmarket Nights

Having leapt to fame on The X Factor in 2009, Olly has become a household name having sold over 10 million records worldwide

Nearly two years since he took to the stage, Olly exclaimed to the crowd how happy he was that live music is back.

This high production performance even saw a virtual projected Olly mouthing the words to the singer's hits during some performances.

Gallery1

It wasn't just the singer himself that kept up the great atmosphere. Olly's talented band, for many of whom this was their first time performing, were visibly enjoying themselves along with amazing backing singers John Allen, Darren Ellison and Katie Holmes-Smith.

Crowds all whooped and cheered during hits such as Kiss Me, Heart Skips A Beat and Dance With Me Tonight. Even through the unexpected Earth, Wind and Fire medley, fans couldn't get enough of the Dear Darlin' singers infectious energy.

The singer's hips appeared to have a mind of their own gyrating throughout the show.

Olly truly is a showman though, with crowd interaction second to none, it didn't matter where you stood as the Trouble Maker singer worked the stage like a pro.

Fans gathered to hear the X Factor singer.

There was a touching moment during the show where Olly reflected on the difficulties of the past year and the struggles he faced after losing close friend Caroline Flack. He spoke about his desire to honour her life during his performance and looked online for a song with Caroline in the title. The only one he could find was...Sweet Caroline. As the singer launched into the first few words of the Neil Diamond classic fans of all ages belted out the lyrics and the atmosphere became electric, the perfect way to recognise the life of the much-loved presenter.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/newmarket/