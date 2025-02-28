A couple that have been together for 26 years have been married in a ‘truly special’ ceremony in a hospital’s Butterfly Garden.

Riki, who is currently receiving end-of-life care on ward G1, married long-term partner Lucy yesterday surrounded by family - at West Suffolk Hospital.

The couple were able to celebrate their wedding thanks to teams at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The couple celebrating their marriage. Picture: WSFT

Staff and the My Wish Charity said they were ‘honoured’ to help create a space where the new Mr and Mrs Hardy could share their special day.

Lucy describes Riki who has battled cancer three times as a ‘fighter’.

She discovered the Butterfly Garden through staff at the hospital saying ‘it felt perfect’ as she has always liked butterflies.

The couple moved to Bury St Edmunds last June to be closer to family.

Riki was then diagnosed with incurable kidney cancer, which later spread to his lungs.

It was when Riki received the diagnosis that he and Lucy decided to marry.

In a Facebook post West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all those who made this moment possible and ensured Lucy and Riki could celebrate their love in a beautiful setting.”

Following their wedding ceremony Lucy and Riki celebrated with drinks, music and cake.

It is hoped that Riki will be able to return home today to be with his family.

In the Facebook post the trust wished the newlyweds ‘every happiness’.

The Butterfly Garden is a peaceful space made possible by donations to the My Wish Charity’s Butterfly Appeal.