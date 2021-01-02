A road is 'partially blocked' after a car collided with a telegraph pole in Barrow.

Police were alerted at 4.09pm to the accident involving a Volkswagen, in Barrow Hill.

Traffic sensors show the road is 'partially blocked' both ways with traffic moving slowly, according to the AA.

The road is 'partially blocked' both ways

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries and the vehicle was awaiting recovery.

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk