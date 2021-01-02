Road 'partially blocked' in Barrow after car collides with telegraph pole
Published: 17:07, 02 January 2021
| Updated: 17:27, 02 January 2021
A road is 'partially blocked' after a car collided with a telegraph pole in Barrow.
Police were alerted at 4.09pm to the accident involving a Volkswagen, in Barrow Hill.
Traffic sensors show the road is 'partially blocked' both ways with traffic moving slowly, according to the AA.
A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries and the vehicle was awaiting recovery.
