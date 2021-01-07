Two people suffered 'multiple life-threatening injuries' and a road has been closed after a collision near RAF Mildenhall in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Police were alerted at 3.32am today following a serious single vehicle crash on the A1101 at Beck Row.

A paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) was the first medical resource to arrive at the scene.

A spokesman said two patients were treated for 'multiple life-threatening injuries' and were taken to hospital.

The East of England Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The road has been closed in both directions for an investigation.

The #A1101 at #Mildenhall next to #RAFMildenhall is closed in both directions due to a collision. The closures are at the Holywell Row roundabout, and by the entrance to RAF Mildenhall. The base can still be accessed via the Beck Row direction. #1983 — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 7, 2021

