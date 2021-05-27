Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next weeks and this bank holiday weekend.

Aldeburgh

Saxmundham Road: June 7 to 9, two-way traffic signals due to work from Essex and Suffolk Water.

Beccles

Blyburgate: June 1, 2 and 6, road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas works.

Bury St Edmunds

Market Thoroughfare: Until April 5, 2022. Diversion route in place due to works by Suffolk County Council.

St Andrew’s Street South: Until June 1. Delays likely with skip in place due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Out Risbygate: Until May 30. Scaffolding with delays unlikely due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Whiting Street: June 1 - June 4. Diversion route in place due to works by Anglian Water.

Eye

Broad Street: Until June 14 (11.59pm), two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Castleton Way: Until June 2 (9.35am), two-way traffic signals due to work from UK Power Networks.

Felixstowe

Cobbold Road: Until June 3 (11.59pm), road closure due to Cadent gas works.

Crescent Road: June 8, multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water works.

High Road West: Until June 2 (1am), two-way traffic signals due to BT works.

Framlingham

College Road: June 1 to 4, road closure due to Cadent gas work.

Saxmundham Road: June 2, road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Hadleigh

Market Place: Until April 9, 2022, road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Halesworth

Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm), road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.

Ipswich

London Road: June 5 (8am to 4.30pm), road closure and diversion route due to BT works.

St Matthews Street: June 8 and 9, lane closure due to Anglian Water works.

Upper Brook Street: Until June 15 (4.40pm), road closure, due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lowestoft

Denmark Road, Peto Way and Rotterdam Road: June 1 to 4, multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Mildenhall

High Street: June 1 (9.30am) to June 4 (3.30pm), road closure due to work by Suffolk County Council.

Southwold

Queens Road: May 26 (6pm) to June 5 (10pm), road closure due to Charter Fayre event.

Stowmarket

Mill Street: Until June 5. Road closure due to works by Highways England.

Sudbury

Friars Street: Until May 21 (11.59pm), two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water works.

Market Hill: Until December 26 (11.59pm), road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

