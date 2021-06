Roadworks: Here are some of the roads in Suffolk you will want to avoid

Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next couple of weeks.

Aldeburgh

Fairfield Road: June 14 to 25, road closure and diversion routes due to work by UK Power Networks.

Beccles

George Westwood Way and Norwich Road: June 29 (10am to 3pm). Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Station Road: June 28 (10am to 3pm). Two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Brandon

London Road: June 17. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Anglian Water.

Bury St Edmunds

Chichester Close, Bury St Edmunds: Until June 25. Roadworks with delays likely due to works by CityFibre.

Hardwick Lane: Until June 23. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Ipswich Street, Bury St Edmunds: Until June 28. Roadworks due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Pump Lane, Bury St Edmunds: Until July 4. Road closure due to works by Suffolk County Council.

St Andrew’s Street South, Bury St Edmunds: Until May 29, 2022. Scaffolding by the Cornhill development site causing some carriageway incursions. Works being carried out by Suffolk County Council.

Clare

Market Hill: June 12 (6am to 11am). road closed due Suffolk Day celebrations.

Felixstowe

Cobbold Road: Until June 21 (11.59pm). Road closed due to Cadent gas works.

Garrison Lane: June 23 to 25. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Anglian Water works.

Grange Road: Until June 22 (2.45pm). Two-way traffic signals due to work from UK Power Networks.

High Road West: June 22 to June 24. Two-way traffic signals due to work from BT.

South Hills: June 28 to 30. Road closure due to work by Anglian Water.

Framlingham

Pembroke Road: June 30 (9am to 2pm). Road closure and a diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Hadleigh

George Street: June 26 (10am to 4pm). Road closed due to Armed Forces Day Fete.

The Green: June 21 to June 25. Road closure and diversions due to BT work.

Market Place: Until April 9, 2022. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Halesworth

Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

Hamlet Road: June 23 (10am to 3pm). Two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.

Moon Hall Lane and Helions Bumpstead Road: June 23 (10am to 3pm). Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Ipswich

Hanford Road: June 22. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Anglian Water works.

Hawthorn Drive, larkspur Road and Mallard Way: June 12 to 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from CityFibre.

Wellington Street: June 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Anglian Water works.

Lowestoft

Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road: Until April 1 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Maidstone Road: June 21 to 25. Road closure and diversion route due to UK Power Networks.

Needham Market

Hurstlea Road: Until June 18. Road closure and diversion routes due to Anglian Water works.

Newmarket

Dullingham Road: June 30 (10pm) to July 2 (6pm). Road closure and diversion route due to work by Network Rail.

Palace Street: Until September 2021. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stowmarket

Finborough Road: June 21 to July 2. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Station Road East: June 20 (12.30am to 8.30pm). Road closure and diversion route due to work by Network Rail.

Sudbury

Cornard Road: June 21 to June 23. Two-way traffic signals due to BT work.

Station Road and Great Eastern Road: June 23 and 24. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water works.

Market Hill: Until December 26 (11.59pm), road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Woodbridge

Theatre Street: June 22 to 24 Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

