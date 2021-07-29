Roadworks: Here are some of the roads in Suffolk you will want to avoid

Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next couple of weeks.

Beccles

Northgate: August 2. Road closure and diversion route due to work from Suffolk County Council work.

Station Road: Until August 2. Two-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water work.

Bury St Edmunds

Market Throughfare: Until April 5, 2022. Diversion route due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Northgate Street: Until August 20. Delays likely due to roadworks by CityFibre.

St Andrew’s Street South, Bury St Edmunds: Until May 29, 2022. Scaffolding by the Cornhill development site causing some carriageway incursions. Works being carried out by Suffolk County Council.

Clare

Stoke Road: August 4 to 6. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Eye

Lowgate Street: August 9 to 13. Road closure and diversions due to Cadent gas works.

Felixstowe

High Road West: August 11. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

Hadleigh

Bridge Street: August 11 to 31. Road closure and diversions due to Suffolk County Council works.

Stone Street: August 9 to 31. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water works.

Halesworth

Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.

Ipswich

Bramford Road: Until tomorrow. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Kelly Road: August 9 to 11. Road closure and diversion route due to CityFibre works.

Stoke Street: August 5 and 6. Multi-way signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Upper Brook Street: Until June 10, 2022. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Kesgrave

Dobbs Lane: August 9 to 11. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

Leiston

High Street: August 2 to 4. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Lowestoft

Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road: Until April 1 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Peto Way: Until April 1, 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Surrey Street: August 2 to 5. Multi-way traffic siganals due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.

Needham Market

Barking Road: August 7 to 16. Road closure and diversion route due to Vodafone work.

Newmarket

Exning Road: August 2 to September 3. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

Fordham Road: August 5 to 12. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Palace Street: Until September 16, 2021. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stowmarket

Gun Cotton Way. August 4. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water works.

Sudbury

Church Street. August 4. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Market Hill: Until December 26. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Waldingfield Road: August 3. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

