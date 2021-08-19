Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Roadworks: Here are some of the roads in Suffolk you will want to avoid

By Kevin Hurst
-
kevin.hurst@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 19 August 2021

Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next couple of weeks.

Beccles

Blyburgate: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion routes due to UK Power Networks work.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures.
Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures.

Banham Road, Duke Street and Sir John Leman Road: August 23 to September 15. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Oak Lane and Queen Elizabeth Drive: August 23 to 31. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bury St Edmunds

Market Thoroughfare: Until April 5, 2022. Diversion route due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Northgate Street: Until August 20. Delays likely due to roadworks by CityFibre.

St Andrew’s Street South: Until May 29, 2022. Scaffolding by the Cornhill development site causing some carriageway incursions. Works being carried out by Suffolk County Council.

Steward Road: Until August 24. Traffic control (give and take) due to works by CityFibre.

Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds: Until August 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to works to complete footpath and cycle way realignment and all road surfacing and white lining.

Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: Until December 24. Temporary pedestrian crossing to Western Way near Abbeygate Sixth Form College.

Wilks Road: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by CityFibre.

Eye

Castleton Way, Lambseth Street and Victoria Hill: August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Felixstowe

Candlet Road: Until September 3. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Hadleigh

Bridge Street: Until August 31. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

George Street: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Market Place: Until April 9, 2022. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Station Road and Wilson Road: August 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by BT.

Halesworth

Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

Crowland Road: Until August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.

High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.

North Avenue: September 1 to 3. Road closure and diversion route due to BT work.

Strumer Road: August 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Withersfield Road: Until August 25 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.

Ipswich

Maryon Road: Until September 6. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Sproughton Road: August 20 to 22. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stone Lodge Lane West: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Upper Brook Street: Until June 10, 2022. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Leiston

Aldeburgh Road: August 23 to 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.

High Street: August 31 to September 2. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lowestoft

Clifford Drive: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road: Until April 1 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Peto Way: Until April 1, 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Mildenhall

Kingsway: August 31 to September 1. Two-way traffic signals due to work from BT.

Council.

North Terrace: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to Trooli work.

Newmarket

Exning Road: Until September 3. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

Palace Street: Until September 16, 2021. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stowmarket

Finborough Road: Until August 20. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Sudbury

Market Hill: Until December 26. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Newton Road: August 25 and 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Weavers Lane: August 23 to 27. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Beccles Bury St Edmunds Felixstowe Haverhill Ipswich Kesgrave Lowestoft Mildenhall Newmarket Soham Stowmarket Suffolk Homepage Woodbridge Kevin Hurst