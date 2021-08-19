Roadworks: Here are some of the roads in Suffolk you will want to avoid

Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next couple of weeks.

Beccles

Blyburgate: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion routes due to UK Power Networks work.

Suffolk roadworks, diversions and closures.

Banham Road, Duke Street and Sir John Leman Road: August 23 to September 15. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Oak Lane and Queen Elizabeth Drive: August 23 to 31. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bury St Edmunds

Market Thoroughfare: Until April 5, 2022. Diversion route due to works by Suffolk County Council.

Northgate Street: Until August 20. Delays likely due to roadworks by CityFibre.

St Andrew’s Street South: Until May 29, 2022. Scaffolding by the Cornhill development site causing some carriageway incursions. Works being carried out by Suffolk County Council.

Steward Road: Until August 24. Traffic control (give and take) due to works by CityFibre.

Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds: Until August 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to works to complete footpath and cycle way realignment and all road surfacing and white lining.

Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: Until December 24. Temporary pedestrian crossing to Western Way near Abbeygate Sixth Form College.

Wilks Road: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by CityFibre.

Eye

Castleton Way, Lambseth Street and Victoria Hill: August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Felixstowe

Candlet Road: Until September 3. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Hadleigh

Bridge Street: Until August 31. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

George Street: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.

Market Place: Until April 9, 2022. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Station Road and Wilson Road: August 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by BT.

Halesworth

Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

Crowland Road: Until August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.

High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.

North Avenue: September 1 to 3. Road closure and diversion route due to BT work.

Strumer Road: August 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Withersfield Road: Until August 25 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.

Ipswich

Maryon Road: Until September 6. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Sproughton Road: August 20 to 22. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stone Lodge Lane West: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Upper Brook Street: Until June 10, 2022. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.

Leiston

Aldeburgh Road: August 23 to 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.

High Street: August 31 to September 2. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lowestoft

Clifford Drive: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.

Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road: Until April 1 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Peto Way: Until April 1, 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Mildenhall

Kingsway: August 31 to September 1. Two-way traffic signals due to work from BT.

Council.

North Terrace: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to Trooli work.

Newmarket

Exning Road: Until September 3. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.

Palace Street: Until September 16, 2021. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Stowmarket

Finborough Road: Until August 20. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.

Sudbury

Market Hill: Until December 26. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Newton Road: August 25 and 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.

Weavers Lane: August 23 to 27. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk