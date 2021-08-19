Roadworks: Here are some of the roads in Suffolk you will want to avoid
Here is a list of some of the roads and routes across Suffolk to avoid in the next couple of weeks.
Beccles
Blyburgate: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion routes due to UK Power Networks work.
Banham Road, Duke Street and Sir John Leman Road: August 23 to September 15. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
Oak Lane and Queen Elizabeth Drive: August 23 to 31. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
Bury St Edmunds
Market Thoroughfare: Until April 5, 2022. Diversion route due to works by Suffolk County Council.
Northgate Street: Until August 20. Delays likely due to roadworks by CityFibre.
St Andrew’s Street South: Until May 29, 2022. Scaffolding by the Cornhill development site causing some carriageway incursions. Works being carried out by Suffolk County Council.
Steward Road: Until August 24. Traffic control (give and take) due to works by CityFibre.
Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds: Until August 21. Multi-way traffic signals due to works to complete footpath and cycle way realignment and all road surfacing and white lining.
Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: Until December 24. Temporary pedestrian crossing to Western Way near Abbeygate Sixth Form College.
Wilks Road: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by CityFibre.
Eye
Castleton Way, Lambseth Street and Victoria Hill: August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Felixstowe
Candlet Road: Until September 3. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Hadleigh
Bridge Street: Until August 31. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
George Street: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Cadent gas work.
Market Place: Until April 9, 2022. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Station Road and Wilson Road: August 30. Multi-way traffic signals due to works by BT.
Halesworth
Bridge Street and Thoroughfare: Until February 13, 2022 (11.59pm). Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Haverhill
Crowland Road: Until August 23. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.
High Street and Queen Street: Until December 15, road closures due to Suffolk County Council work.
North Avenue: September 1 to 3. Road closure and diversion route due to BT work.
Strumer Road: August 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Withersfield Road: Until August 25 to 27. Multi-way traffic signals due to BT work.
Ipswich
Maryon Road: Until September 6. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.
Sproughton Road: August 20 to 22. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Stone Lodge Lane West: Until August 20. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.
Upper Brook Street: Until June 10, 2022. Road closure and diversion routes due to Suffolk County Council work.
Leiston
Aldeburgh Road: August 23 to 25. Multi-way traffic signals due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.
High Street: August 31 to September 2. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Lowestoft
Clifford Drive: August 23 to 27. Road closure and diversion due to Suffolk County Council work.
Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road: Until April 1 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.
Peto Way: Until April 1, 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.
Mildenhall
Kingsway: August 31 to September 1. Two-way traffic signals due to work from BT.
Council.
North Terrace: Until August 20. Multi-way traffic signals due to Trooli work.
Newmarket
Exning Road: Until September 3. Road closure and diversions due to Anglian Water works.
Palace Street: Until September 16, 2021. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Stowmarket
Finborough Road: Until August 20. Two-way traffic signals due to work from Suffolk County Council.
Sudbury
Market Hill: Until December 26. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Newton Road: August 25 and 26. Multi-way traffic signals due to Cadent gas work.
Weavers Lane: August 23 to 27. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk