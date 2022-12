More news, no ads

Here are some of the roadworks, road closures and diversions that could cause Suffolk drivers some delays:

Bury St Edmunds

Winthrop Road: Until December 12. Road closure due to Anglian Water work.

Kings Road: Until December 9. Road closure due to works carried out by CityFibre.

Thetford Road: Until December 16. Multi-way traffic lights due to Suffolk County Council work.

Westley Road, Bury St Edmunds: Until December 26. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Haverhill

Chalkstone Road: Until December 16. Multi-way traffic signals due to VX Fiber work.

Millfields Way: Until December 11 (5pm). Multi-way traffic signals due to VX Fiber work.

Sturmer Road: Until December 16 (6pm). Alternate one-way system due to VX Fiber work.

Ipswich

Ascot Drive: Until December 13. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Woodbridge Road East: December 12 to 14. Lane closure due to openreach work.

Tuddenham Road: December 12. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Henley Road: December 12 to 14. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Hawthorn Drive: Until December 9. Multi-way traffic signals due to CityFibre work.

Wherstead Road: Until December 11. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Lowestoft

St Peters Street: December 15 to 17. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Church Road: December 9 to 13. Alternate one-way due to CityFibre work.

Peto Way, Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road. Until April 1, 2023. Multi-way traffic signals due to roadworks by Suffolk County Council.

The Ravine: Until May 12, 2023. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Newmarket

New Cheveley Road: December 12. Two-way traffic signals due to openreach work.

High Street: Until December 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

The Avenue: Until December 12. Multi-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Exning Road: December 15 and 16. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.

Fordham Road: Until December 17. Road closure and diversion route due to Suffolk County Council work.

Studlands Park Avenue: Until December 17. Road closure due to Suffolk County Council work.

Bury Road: Until December 9. Two-way traffic signals due to Suffolk County Council work.

Sudbury

Northern Road: December 16 to 20. Two-way signals due to County Broadband work.

Woodhall Road: December 14 to 16. Road closure and diversion route due to County Broadband work.

Melford Road: December 12 to 14. Multi-way traffic signals due to County Broadband work.

Girling Street and East Street: December 15 and 16. Multi-way traffic signals due to openreach work.

Friars Street: December 12 to 14. Two-way traffic signals due to Anglian Water work.