Resident doctors at Suffolk’s hospitals are now on strike with NHS trusts telling patients they will be contacted if their appointments or operations are postponed.

The industrial action was voted on by members of the British Medical Association (BMA), a union representing all doctors and medical students.

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, began their five-day strike at 7am.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSNFT

They will not return to work at hospitals in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, and Ipswich until 7am on Wednesday.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), said during the industrial action, the focus will be on providing safe care for patients.

The trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital, said patients will be contacted if appointments or treatments need to be rescheduled.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Ms Cottingon said: “If you don’t hear from us, please continue to attend your appointments as planned.

“Robust procedures and plans are in place to maintain safe patient care and minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We’ll do all we can to allow appointments and treatments go ahead.”

Junior doctors taking part in previous BMA picket line outside West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Suzanne Day

Earlier this week Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital, said it will be patients 'who will pay the price for the industrial action’.

Mr Hulme apologised on behalf of the trust to anyone who is negatively affected.

He said: “Some people may have their appointment or procedure postponed.

“That's because we will need to redirect staff who would normally provide elective care to help maintain our urgent and emergency services during this time.”

Patients at Ipswich Hospital will be contacted if their appointments need to be changed.

The British Medical Association is calling for fair pay for junior doctors and consultants. Picture: Suzanne Day

The BMA is calling for a pay increase of 26 per cent for resident doctors, who were previously called junior doctors.

They are calling for pay restoration.

Following 11 rounds of strike action, the union, which represents all doctors and medical students, reached a pay deal with the Government in September.

During the industrial action, some work will be covered by hospital consultants and senior doctors.

There will be no picket lines at Suffolk’s hospitals during the strike.