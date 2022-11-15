Royal Mail is asking households to post Christmas cards and parcels in plenty of time as it manages its busiest period of the year amid the risk of more industrial action by staff.

The postal service is reminding people of the final posting dates for both international and UK deliveries, which need to reach their destination before December 25.

The Royal Mail is asking people to post letters and cards in plenty of time

In a message on its website it is urging customers 'to beat the festive rush' and send parcels and packages in plenty of time- particularly if trying to reach destinations abroad.

Alongside being Royal Mail's busiest time of the year - communication workers' union CWU has confirmed it plans to call members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take national strike action on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

The CWU plans more industrial action for November and possibly early December

The next wave of walk outs, which also clash with popular shopping date Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday a few days later, may not signal the end of the dispute with the risk of further industrial action in early December.

For international deliveries, the cut-off for parcels to Australia and New Zealand this year is December 1 while letters travelling to European neighbours in Belgium, France and Luxembourg have the latest posting date for international mail of Wednesday, December 14.

Royal Mail has confirmed the deadlines for posting international Christmas mail

Cards and parcels making their way across the UK have until Monday, December 19 if being sent by 2nd class and Wednesday, December 21 if customers wish to use 1st class post.

And for those last minute or forgotten items - Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 will be available for those happy to use Special Delivery services or Royal Mail's tracked 24 service.

The last posting dates for Christmas post

Barcoded stamps

People posting their Christmas mail are also being advised that now is a good time to use up any remaining stamps that don't carry the new-look barcode on the front.

Barcoded stamps must be used on all letters after January 31, 2023 - giving households just a few weeks to send off any old-style stamps before the deadline.

Royal Mail, which says it is is keen to ensure no customers are left out of pocket by the change is also able swap non-barcoded stamps for their barcoded equivalent free of charge for customers who don't think they will use up the 'definitive' stamps in time.

Only stamps with a barcode can be used after January 31

Customers can continue to use Special Stamps issued on a theme or to commemorate special events and non-barcoded Christmas stamps, as these will continue to be valid for postage. These also cannot be swapped for barcoded stamps, says the postal service.

David Gold, Director External Affairs & Policy added: "Many of us have stamps kept in drawers and wallets, or in a tray on a desk or tucked away on the mantlepiece. With Christmas approaching, now is the perfect time to use them up. If that is not possible, customers are invited to swap them for barcoded stamps of the same value, completely free of charge."