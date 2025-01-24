Two rugby legends lit up a town pub as it gears up to launch its coverage of the Six Nations.

England and British & Irish Lions Star Greg Youngs, alongside Leicester Tigers stalwart Greg Bateman, spoke to a packed Brewery Room at The Rising Sun, in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday.

The duo shared and swapped stories from their careers and bestowed some rugby wisdom on attendees.

Greg Bateman and Tom Youngs lit up The Rising Sun, in Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday. Picture: Submitted

The Rising Sun will show every game of the Six Nations in its Brewery Room, for which Youngs and Bateman cut the ribbon on a projector screen.

Hannah Burlison, of The Rising Sun, said: “With the Six Nations Championship fast approaching, the excitement is already in full swing at The Rising Sun.

“Two former Leicester Tigers front-row legends, including ex-England international Tom Youngs, got the buzz going with an unforgettable evening.”

Legends Greg Bateman and Tom Youngs launched The Rising Sun's new projector in its Brewery Room. Picture: Submitted

Youngs, a hooker, made 28 appearances for England between 2012 and 2015, alongside a mammoth 215 games for Tigers across a 15-year spell at the club.

He was also part of the victorious Lions tour to Australia in 2013.

Alongside his 91 appearances for Tigers, Bateman turned out for Exeter Chiefs and London Welsh among others.

Greg Bateman and Tom Youngs shared stories with the crowd at The Rising Sun, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

To make the most of the Six Nations action at The Rising Sun, call or email the pub to book a table, for which guests can secure their very own barrel of beer.