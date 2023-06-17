A savvy mum has told how she has turned her family home into a social media money spinner.

Haylea McDonald, 37, from Red Lodge, Suffolk, moved into her four bedroom detached house five years ago.

After convincing her husband James, to paint the front door of their new-build pink, she could never have imagined where it would lead.

Haylea McDonald at home in Red Lodge. Pictures by Mark Westley

Over the next couple of years, beautician Haylea gradually decorated her whole house pink and gold after spending thousands on DIY projects and furnishings.

After posting these on Instagram, at first for fun, she began to win thousands of followers.

Now five years later, Haylea earns around £12,000-a-year, after interiors companies spotted her devilishy-pink design skills.

Haylea, a mum-of-one, said: “At first companies would gift me items to include in pictures, and that helped a lot with the different projects, all in pink, white and gold.

“These included everything from beds to garden furniture, and everything in between.

“One company, the Luxury Bed Company, invited me to one of their events in November 2021.

“There I met lots people including other influencers and the public. Afterwards my follower count shot up from 20,000 to 50,000.

“It just grew and from there and now I have 134,000.”

Lifestyle and homes and interiors brands now pay anything between £100 and £600 for Haylea to include items in her photo shoots.

She posts pictures, stories and videos on her page home every day.

Haylea has always loved he colour pink

In total, Haylea spends around 22 hours a week working on her page, setting up shoots, talking to followers and other influencers, and doing admin.

She works with top name brands including Luxury Bed Company, Hollywood Mirrors, Swan, Baileys, Waitrose, Barry M, Westfield, EE, Bahia Holiday Chain, and Imperial Leather.

“I would say about 60 per cent of my posts are to advertise products,” she said.

“But mostly I still do the page for fun and to share my interest with others.

Garden furniture matches the pink and gold theme

“I think everything being pink and and gold is what makes it stands out from the crowd and everyone seems to like it.

“As we know, ssocial media can be an unfriendly place but I haven’t really had any bad comments at all.”

Haylea says she is still taking things day-by-day, but does now see her home as a business.

Haylea posts on Instagram once a day

She said: “Of course the pictures and videos are staged and do take some work setting up.

“Otherwise, it is just like a normal home and we don’t have to adapt our lifestyle.

“The only room in the house that isn’t pink, is my son Mason’s, which is grey and white. He’s seven and not so keen on the colour..

“My husband has learned to live with it, and supported me all the way.

“I still work as a part-time beautician but do wonder if one day the Instagram side of the business will take over.

“In many ways, it’s a dream job, because it doesn’t feel like work at all.”

To see more of Haylea’s home, visit @reedlane_home on Instagram.