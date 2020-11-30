A temporary scheme that allowed residential permit holders to park in council car parks at no extra charge during the second lockdown ends this Wednesday.

During the restrictions, West Suffolk Council announced residential permit holders in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill could park at no extra charge in its car parks and in Newmarket, a discounted month-long season ticket was introduced.

However, with the second lockdown ending on Wednesday and Suffolk moving into Tier 2, the council anticipates there will be more demand for spaces in its car parks.

The arc shopping centre car park in Bury St Edmunds

Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations at West Suffolk Council, said: "We supply and carefully manage car parking in our town centres to support the local economy, providing spaces for town centre workers, shoppers and visitors.

"A major part of our tariff strategy is about the need to ensure the turnover of spaces so that people can find a place to park when visiting town centre.

"The income from this, in turn, helps pay the £1million business rates and other associated costs of supplying and managing car parking, as well as helping fund town centre services to keep our town centres safe and clean places for people to visit.

"We recognise that residential permit zones in Bury St Edmunds are heavily oversubscribed and we have said there will be a review of the residential permits zone arrangements in Bury St Edmunds, to be started before April.

"In Newmarket, West Suffolk Council and Newmarket Town Council are resolved to bringing forward a resident parking scheme for consultation in the near future.

"In the meantime, season tickets are available for our car parks should residents prefer to choose to park there."

NHS workers displaying the NHS issued permit can continue to use the car parks for no charge.

