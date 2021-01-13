A Suffolk school principal has highlighted the lengths they have gone to to provide weekly food packages for pupils in need based on the funding from Government.

Nicola Hood, who leads Mildenhall College Academy, said 'at short notice' they arranged more than 200 food packages for students entitled to free school meals and staff have volunteered to deliver them 'so no child goes without'.

The packages are based on the funding received from the Government per student per week and Miss Hood said they were 'doing everything' they could with the money they had.

A weekly package covering the funding Mildenhall College Academy has for five days of school meals

More funding is provided through the national voucher scheme, which the Government just restarted today and the school will sign up to.

Miss Hood highlighted their efforts, with the resources available, after a national outcry over meagre free school meal parcels.

Miss Hood said: "We understand the financial pressures of children not attending school and that this includes providing food throughout the day where a child would normally receive a free meal in school.

"The Government has only today re-initiated the voucher scheme which we will again sign up to.

"At short notice we have sought to provide weekly food packages which is based on the funding we receive from the Government per student per week.

"Our catering providers have sought best value with their suppliers to provide over 200 food packages and academy staff have volunteered to deliver these food packages to those families unable to collect them so no child goes without.

"The academy has also provided additional support for those families most in need.

"We support the Government voucher scheme as we know it provides funding at a greater level and allows parents and carers to have choice in the food they can purchase.

"We were ready to sign all of our families up when the announcement came and we will do this as soon as the Government scheme enables us to.

"Until this is in place we will continue to provide food packages for our students entitled to free school meals.

"We would urge any parent or carer who is struggling to contact the academy so that we can offer further support."

