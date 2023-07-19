An MP has expressed his delight at an announcement of an increase in school funding, while an organisation that represents education leaders criticised the ‘Government’s spin machine’.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock welcomed a 4.3 per cent rise to £73,795,88 in funding for West Suffolk schools as part of the 2024-25 national funding formula (NFF). His office had asked the Department for Education for a statistical breakdown of the West Suffolk constituency.

Mr Hancock said this substantial funding boost was a result of the Conservatives' record investment package into education, emphasising their commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for all.

He added: “It will enable schools to offer the highest quality of teaching and learning, ensuring that every child in West Suffolk has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential."

However, following Monday’s announcement on provisional school funding allocations, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The Government’s spin machine is very irritating to school and college leaders.

“Education is not well funded. It is true that nominal school funding is at a record level but so are costs.

“What has actually happened is that school and college funding has been cut in real terms over the past decade and the Government is belatedly trying to return school funding to 2010 levels while college funding is forecast to still be short of even that mark by the end of this parliament. It hardly shows a great sense of ambition for education by the Government.

“Schools and colleges are incredibly hard-pressed and in many cases have had to make cuts to the curriculum, enrichment activities and pastoral support.

“Some small primary schools are barely financially sustainable. In addition, the backlog of repairs and refurbishment to school buildings is eye-watering because of cuts to capital funding.”

On Monday, the Minister of State for Schools, Nick Gibb, confirmed the provisional funding allocations for 2024-25 through the schools, high needs and central school services national funding formulae (NFF).

Funding for mainstream schools through the schools NFF is increasing by 2.7 per cent per pupil compared to 2023-24.

He said taken together with the funding increases seen in 2023-24, this means that funding through the schools NFF will be 8.5 per cent higher per pupil in 2024-25, compared to 2022-23.