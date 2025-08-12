The chief executive of a schools trust has announced that he will be leaving after eight years in the role.

Tim Coulson, of Unity Schools Partnership, has been appointed as the Director General, Regions Group, at the Department for Education.

Mr Coulson has overseen a period of growth within the multi-academy trust which has 40 schools across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire including in Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Sudbury.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership. Picture: Unity

He said: “I have enjoyed eight years at Unity, by far the longest time in any post in my career, and the opportunity has exceeded all the expectations I had when I was appointed.

“I have worked with some amazing people, both across the trust and all our family of schools, and I would like to thank them all for their commitment and dedication to making young lives better.

“While looking forward to the challenge of my new role, I will always look back on my time with Unity Schools Partnership with great fondness and how all our schools have played such an active role in the heart of their communities.

“Visiting schools across the trust has been one of the greatest joys ever in my work, as has been the extensive partnerships with colleagues in schools beyond the trust.”

Chris Quinn, chair of Unity Schools Partnership, said: “We would like to congratulate Tim on this appointment and are proud that the successes and strengths of the work of the trust has provided the credibility for this appointment.

“We send him our very best wishes and thank him for his leadership and commitment to children and young people.

“The board is delighted to announce the appointment of Sarah Garner, currently Deputy Chief Executive, as Interim Chief Executive of the trust from Monday 8th September.

“We are fortunate to have great experience and talent amongst many leaders across the schools in the trust and the trust central team.”

The trust has engaged a recruitment partner, Saxton Bamfylde, to make its next chief executive appointment and will be advertising shortly.

In his new role, Mr Coulson and his regional team will work to improve outcomes for children, families and learners, especially those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable, working across children’s social care, special educational needs and schools.

The work on improving outcomes across the education and care systems will play a central role in delivering the objectives of the Government’s Opportunity Mission, which is to break the link between young people’s outcomes and their background.