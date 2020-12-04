A section of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is closed this evening following a collision.

Police are on the scene of the accident, between Westley and Risby, on the westbound carriageway from Junction 42 to Junction 41.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a two-vehicle collision at about 4.55pm.

She said ambulance crews are at the scene, but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the accident.

According to the AA traffic news website, traffic is moving 'very slowly' in the area after the collision.

They said it will affect traffic between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

