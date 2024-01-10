Sections of a key route between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill will be closed in several villages for two nights from today for pothole repairs.

The A143 Haverhill Road, in Stradishall; A143 Bury Road, in Stradishall; A143 Bury Road, in Denston and the A143 Bury Road, in Wickhambrook, will be closed tonight and tomorrow between 7pm to 5am each night.

Suffolk Highways advised motorists to follow the diversion A1302, A134, A1092, A1017 and vice versa.