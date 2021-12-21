As Bob Dylan sang, the times they are a-changin' and never was that more evident than in these stunning aerial shots from our archives of several Suffolk towns.

The pictures, believed to be from the 1970s, show Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Thetford as well as Ickworth House in Horringer.

The Bury St Edmunds images demonstrate how the town has been transformed over the years.

Bury St Edmunds archive aerial shot showing the town centre

The former bus station, now McDonald's, can be spotted opposite Moyse's Hall Museum, as can the Focus cinema, which was demolished to make way for Cornhill Walk shopping centre.

Woolworths can be seen on Cornhill, where Poundland now trades, and a building can be seen at the entrance to Market Thoroughfare.

There is also The Cattle Market, now the arc shopping centre and a car park, while the Cineworld complex, in Parkway, was yet to grace the skyline.

This Bury St Edmunds archive aerial shot shows the A45 bypass

The Robert Boby works were situated where Waitrose now stands.

Another picture shows the northern part of Bury St Edmunds with the A45 bypass, now the A14, which opened in 1973. To the bottom left is the remains of a gasometer.

In a separate shot St Edmundsbury Cathedral can be seen before the Millennium Tower was built.

You can also see the Hatter Street, College Street and Whiting Street areas of town.

You can see St Edmundsbury Cathedral in this Bury St Edmunds archive aerial shot

Newmarket residents can see that The Guineas Shopping Centre, formerly known as The Rookery, is still under construction.

In the centre of the photograph you can see the Carlton Hotel, an iconic feature of Newmarket High Street, which was demolished in 1977.

Close by Wellington Street, now home to the Newmarket Journal office, was still a through road which traffic could use to get on to the High Street or carry straight on along Sun Lane to All Saints Road.

Newmarket archive aerial shot

On the left of the shot, Barlings Court and the Newmarket Day Centre have yet to be built as has the town centre's multi-storey car park.

They were constructed on the paddocks, visible in this shot, which once formed part of Lord Rosebery's Primrose Cottage racing stable.

The images of Thetford show a few changes to the landscape of the town we know now.

Thetford

The most prominent ones are The Anchor Hotel, which featured in the opening scene of the hit BBC TV show, Dad's Army and was closed in 2006.

This and the bus station on the site have now been replaced by the town's £8 million Riverside leisure complex.

The town's court house, just off Old Bury Road, is now a 14-home housing development and the silo type structures in both pictures is now Amulet Close.

Thetford

Thetford

In Minstergate, Smedley's canning factory can clearly be seen with what is now Charles Burrell Museum that was used as the factory's store room - the town's bus station, Wilko and Poundstretcher now occupy that site in the factory's place.

Below are pictures of Mildenhall and Ickworth House, in Horringer.

Mildenhall archive aerial shot

A shot of Ickworth, in Horringer, near Bury St Edmunds

Can you help us identify the other places featured in these pictures below?

Do you know where this is?

Can you help us identify this area?

Email paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk