The first patients have been treated at a Suffolk hospital's new 32-bed ward which has been built to allow for urgent repairs at the site.

The two-storey decant ward extension at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds welcomed its first patients yesterday.

It is needed as the hospital undergoes essential roof maintenance.

West Suffolk Hospital's new decant ward. Picture: Darwin Group

The ward was completed in 18 weeks by the Darwin Group and includes two large nurse bases as well as staff rest and changing rooms.

Charles Pierce, managing director at Darwin Group, said: “We are very proud to have delivered such an important project for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

"Our skilled in-house team has taken time to consider the needs of the staff and patients at the hospital – working collaboratively to deliver the ward in just 18 weeks, providing a modern space for patients."

Tony Floyde, senior project manager at the NHS trust, said the construction was 'a huge undertaking' and they were 'very pleased it has been completed within the tight time frame set'.

"It was essential that our construction partner could work flexibly to accommodate our needs and we now have a fully functioning, healthcare compliant ward," he added.

"We are very pleased with the result; the new facility is a high-spec and efficient solution for our staff and patients and will help us continue to provide high quality care."

The trust is currently consulting on plans to build a new hospital at the nearby Hardwick Manor site in Bury St Edmunds.

A new facility is needed as the hospital, built in Hardwick Lane in 1974, has long outlived its projected 30-year lifespan.

