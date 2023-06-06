A Suffolk pub has launched seven new dog-friendly lodges.

Hospitality firm Chestnut said the timber lodges behind The Weeping Willow, in Barrow, follows increased demand for short breaks.

They sleep up to five and two of the lodges come with wood-fired hot tubs, while others include super king beds and bunk beds.

The Weeping Willow in Barrow. Picture: Google

The Weeping Willow in Barrow has unveiled seven new lodges. Pictures: Chestnut

Philip Turner, founder and chief executive of Chestnut, said: “The Weeping Willow lodges have been one of our most exciting projects in our journey so far and support the increased demand we have seen from short breaks in East Anglia.

“The lodges offer a new style of accommodation and now guests from further afield can enjoy the food and overnight experience at one of our most popular destination pubs.”

He added that the huts represented the firm’s commitment to being environmentally aware, offering a low-carbon stay with no single use products as well as energy saving systems and recycled glass carafes.