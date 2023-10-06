Pictures of pubs, restaurants and hotels in the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury, Mildenhall and Thetford areas from the 80s and 90s
Published: 05:00, 06 October 2023
| Updated: 06:08, 06 October 2023
For decades, they have been the lynchpins of our towns and villages and venues that hold precious memories for many.
Suffolk’s pubs, hotels and eateries can be familiar mainstays, while others have been lost to the past.
Many were featured in Bury Free Press supplement Cheers! and SuffolkNews has looked back through the archives at some of the pictures featured.
SuffolkNews has also compiled an interactive map of the lost pubs of Bury St Edmunds.
Among those featured are The Falcon and The Rising Sun.
