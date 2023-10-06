Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Pictures of pubs, restaurants and hotels in the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury, Mildenhall and Thetford areas from the 80s and 90s

By Paul Derrick
-
Published: 05:00, 06 October 2023
 | Updated: 06:08, 06 October 2023

For decades, they have been the lynchpins of our towns and villages and venues that hold precious memories for many.

Suffolk’s pubs, hotels and eateries can be familiar mainstays, while others have been lost to the past.

Many were featured in Bury Free Press supplement Cheers! and SuffolkNews has looked back through the archives at some of the pictures featured.

Volunteer Arms at Mildenhall and Cupola House in Bury
Red Lion in Thetford and Mill House in Haverhill
The Blue Boar at Walsham le Willows, The Suffolk Barn at Wattisfield and Six Bells at Bardwell
Woodlands at Haverhill and Six Bells at Walsham-le-Willows
Sudbury pubs
Coronation Hotel in Newmarket and Australian Arms in Haverhill
Three Horseshoes at Helions Bumpstead and Rose and Crown in Haverhill
The Limes Hotel in Needham Market and The Fox and Huntsmans Table in Bulmer Tye
The Globe at Clare and The White Horse Hotel in Sudbury
The Great Eastern in Bury St Edmunds
The Manger at Bradfield Combust and The Angel at Sudbury
The Dun-Cow at Bardwell and The Fleece at Mendlesham
The Swan Inn at Little Waldingfield and The Rosery Hotel in Exning
The Fox at Pakenham and The Fox in Bury
Norfolk Plover at Thetford and Five Bells at Cavendish
The Half Moon at Lakenheath and Bunbury Arms at Great Barton
The Bonnett in Haverhill and The Bushel in Bury
Newmarket Waggon and Horses and Six Bells at Horringer
Queens Head at Hawkedon and Elaine and Nigel Chadwick at Metcalfe Arms in Hawstead
Cadogan Hotel in Newmarket and The Cock in Stanton
Nags Head in East Harling and Queens Head in Haverhill
Bennet Arms at Rougham and The Fox at Elmswell
Worlington Hall and The Plough at Rede
Thurston Grange and The George in Cavendish
The Bear at Beyton and White Hart at Boxford
The Three Horseshoes at Cockfield and Greyhound at Flempton
Wereham House Hotel in Thetford and White Horse at Badwell Ash
SuffolkNews has also compiled an interactive map of the lost pubs of Bury St Edmunds.

Among those featured are The Falcon and The Rising Sun.

