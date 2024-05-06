The early May bank holiday is here and with spring in full swing, it is a beautiful time to enjoy our lovely county.

So we have compiled a list of five activities which could brighten up your day (if you are lucky enough to be off work today).

Read on for some bank holiday inspiration, with these activities across Suffolk taking place today:

Take a river trip from Snape Maltings quay today. Picture: Google

Suffolk River Trips, Snape

Take a river trip along the river Alde, departing from Snape Maltings Quay and heading out through the narrows, towards Iken Cliff.

The round trip gives you the chance to explore an area of outstanding natural beauty from the river Alde, abundant with wildlife and stunning views across the mudflats and reeds.

The river is tidal, so timings vary day to day. Trips today are scheduled for 10.45am, 11.45am and 12.45pm.

The 45-minute trip costs £15 adults, £9 children (aged one-nine), infants free.

Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, near Sudbury. Picture: Submitted

Kentwell Hall Tudor May day, Long Melford

Join Kentwell Hall’s May day celebrations today, with Tudor-costumed volunteers recreating the 16th century.

Celebrations will include processions, dancing and plays against the background of everyday Tudor life, with about 100 living historians presenting daily life as it was then.

Entrance to the house (only the parts used for the event) and gardens is included.

Tickets cost £22 adults, children aged four-seven £9, children aged eight-15 £17.80, over 65s £21.90 and under threes free. The events runs from 11am-5pm.

The Heritage Hut, in Walberswick, has a pop-up exhibition today. Picture: Google

When the Sea Comes In, shown in pictures, a diary and Tonie stories, The Heritage Hut, Walberswick

This pop-up exhibition, with children's activities, tells the story of the great east coast flood in 1953 and subsequent floods through pictures, oral history, paintings, a woman's diary and a film.

Visitors will see how the village looked before the storm through paintings, hear stories of the night through a new oral history presentation, learn how floods happen and what measures have been taken to protect the coastline after this and the subsequent floods of 2007 and 2013.

There are timelines, charts and a presentation about floods, while younger visitors can sit at old school desks and use ink pens.

The exhibition, which is free, is open today from 10am-3pm.

Southgate Community Centre fun day 2023, Vikorija Nikiforiv with Dominic, eight, and Adrian, six. Picture: Mecha Morton

Southgate Community Fun Day, Bury St Edmunds

A fun day is back for its 10th anniversary today.

Held on the playing field at Hardwick Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, Southgate Community Fun Day will include a car boot sale, stalls, charity stands, a climbing wall, inflatables and refreshments as well as Zumba and martial arts displays.

Southgate Community Partnership (SCP), in conjunction with Hardwick Primary School and Southgate Church, will kick off the event at 10am with an inter-school Year 1 five-a-side tournament and it will finish at 4pm.

Phoenix Cyclewiorks is open today. Picture: Google

Phoenix Cycleworks, Kentford, near Newmarket

And finally, for something totally different why not consider getting on your bike at Phoenix Cycleworks, in Kentford, for a day on the track.

With prices for a full day’s access starting at £10 for children (£15 adults), the site is open 9am-6pm today.

The bike park is suitable for all ages and levels, with more than 15 acres of pump tracks, jumps and drops for beginners to advanced riders, with the option of taking taking a 2km cross country perimeter trail.

As well as the bike park there is a bike shop (hire available), workshop and café.