Parents and carers of children and young people in Suffolk with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), have criticised MP Matt Hancock for taking part in I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here?

Before entering the jungle the MP for West Suffolk said he wanted to use his time on the ITV show to raise awareness of his dyslexia campaign.

However a spokesperson for Campaign for Change (Suffolk SEND) said that the former Health Secretary would make 'better use of his time' supporting the SEND families in his constituency.

MP Matt Hancock is keen to raise awareness about his dyslexia campaign: Picture: Mecha Morton

The Campaign for Change has almost 800 members across Suffolk and the spokesperson said many of these parents and carers live in Haverhill, Newmarket and Mildenhall - within the constituency of Mr Hancock.

Their spokesperson said: "We have raised our concerns with him a number of times over the systemic failure of Suffolk County Council to meet the statutory duties of children with SEND, which can include dyslexia.

"We have never had any kind of response from him or his office."

Matt Hancock is currently in the jungle in Australia. Picture: ITV

The spokesperson added: "If he is concerned about children with dyslexia in his constituency then a better use of his time might be supporting us, rather than rolling around in mud and insects on the TV.

"We have a meeting with officials from the Department of Education next week, which Mr Hancock would be welcome to attend and discuss these issues.

"It looks like he maybe otherwise engaged though."

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: "The second reading of Matt's Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I'm A Celebrity. . . finishes.

"By going on the show Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

"Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.

"As soon as Matt's time in camp is up, he will return to Suffolk to hold surgeries, where he will catch up with his constituents and discuss matters of concern.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia, including the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance."