A serious crash closed a large stretch of the A14 last night.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were alerted to the eastbound route, near junction 41 at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, shortly before 9pm yesterday.

This comes following reports of a two-car collision, later described as a ‘multi-vehicle’ crash.

The route was closed between junctions 38 and 42. Picture: Google

Initially, junctions 41 to 42 were closed.

However, later that evening, the route was closed between junction 38 at Newmarket and junction 42 at Bury.

A National Highways spokesperson described the crash as ‘serious’.

Recovery teams attended and the route reopened at 12.40am.