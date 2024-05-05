With its rolling countryside and stunning coast, Suffolk is blessed with a variety of pubs complete with relaxing beer gardens.

Although the weather is expected to be a bit unsettled this bank holiday weekend, there may still be a chance to enjoy a pint at your favourite pub.

We have compiled a list of Suffolk pubs with beer gardens and outdoors seating, perfect for socialising with your friends or family.

Here are the top seven:

The Old Cannon Brewery, Bury St Edmunds:

The Old Cannon Brewery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

Situated on the edge of Bury St Edmunds town centre, the Cannon Street pub offers a cosy beer garden with alfresco dining.

The family-friendly pub is perfect for lunch, dinner or just drinks – with beer brewed on site.

The business was hailed ‘pub of the month’ by West Suffolk and Borders branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in 2021 and enjoys a four star rating on Tripadvisor .

The Bull, Newmarket:

The Bull in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Located in the middle of Newmarket’s bustling High Street, the pub has been ranked as the town’s favourite on Tripadvisor.

A Greene King pub, the venue has a cosy beer garden with a roofed area, fairy lights, flower arrangements and plenty of seating.

It is also great for those looking to enjoy well-loved pub staples, including burgers, pies or battered fish and chips.

The business describes itself as having a friendly service with an inviting atmosphere and has been praised for its outdoor seating on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer wrote: “Delicious food, great service and a good atmosphere. Always look forward to a pint in the beer garden.”

The Gainsborough, Sudbury

The Gainsborough in Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

The Gainsborough in King Street, Sudbury, serves food and drinks, including roast dinners, woodfired pizzas and cocktails.

The walled beer garden is home to a handful of tables complete with umbrellas so punters can enjoy their drinks come rain or shine.

Rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor, The Gainsborough is popular with locals and visitors alike and is praised for its 'excellent quality' food and welcoming staff

The Plough, Haverhill

The Hundon Plough, in Brockley Green, near Haverhill. Pictured: Mecha Morton

The Hundon Plough, in Brockley Green, can be found just a few miles outside of Haverhill.

The classic pub, with exposed brick walls and timber beans, offers real ales, a traditional British menu and a relaxing beer garden.

Last year the pub has reopened under a new owner, Keith Deeks, and enjoys a four star rating on Tripadvisor.

The Fat Cat, Ipswich

The Fat Cat in Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

The award-winning pub is tucked away a couple of miles from the Ipswich town centre.

A popular small, multi-roomed real ale bar offers a selection of up to 15 real ales and five ciders.

The pub leads out to a cosy beer garden with picnic benches and a roofed area decorated with fairy lights.

The Ship, Dunwich:

The Ship in Dunwich, near Southwold. Picture: Google Maps

Located in the heart of Dunwich, near Southwold, The Ship is a traditional coastal pub and restaurant serving home-cooked food and real ales.

With the beach being just a couple of minutes away, it is ideal for those looking to relax and unwind.

However, its stunning beer garden filled with fruit trees also cannot be missed.

With over 1,000 reviews on Tripadvisor, the pub has recently been ranked among the best UK winter pubs by The Guardian.

It highlighted The Ship’s casement windows and beamed bar with a wood burner as well as its season-capturing menu.

This included a black pudding scotch egg and Baron Bigod cheese and chutney, alongside the signature haddock and chips.

The Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe:

The Ferry Boat Inn in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Maps

Located at the mouth of the River Deben, the Ferry Boat Inn was originally built in the 15th century.

The pub offers a range of meat and fresh fish dishes, which can be enjoyed in the garden or indoors if you need a break from the sun.

It is a great place to stop for a pint after a walk along the coast.