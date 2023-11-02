The owner of a Suffolk hedgehog hospital has taken in six kittens, which has seen one of her own dogs care for them as her babies.

Sue Stubley, who has run the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Ousden near Bury St Edmunds for around 16 years, took on the fluffy sextuplets after they were abandoned in a neighbour’s garden by their mother.

But since the kittens found their safe space at the Front Street site just over a week ago, Sue’s two-year-old Jack Russell Teasel has taken full care of them – snuggling, cleaning, carrying and even feeding them though she has never had puppies of her own.

Sue said: “Teasel just can not leave them alone and instantly reacted to them as soon as our neighbours brought them in to us.

“At first she jumped up and I thought she wanted to kill them, but after they were fed I saw that she just wanted to be with them.”

With Teasel being smitten by the kittens, and them with her, Sue said it has been sweet to watch them all together and it has helped her get on to look after the more than 100 hedgehogs the overloaded site has at the moment.

Teasel with some of the kittens. Picture: Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital

The two-year-old has fully taken on caring for the kittens. Picture: Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital

She added: “They just love her like she is their mum. As they were so tiny and some had just only opened their eyes I thought I would need to do everything to help them but Teasel has taken this all on by herself.”

Sue believes the kittens are around four weeks old and has already found new homes for them.

After they have been neutered, wormed and micro-chipped they will go out to their new loving families.

Sue said: “We are sending them to cat lovers, which is nice to know that they are going to good homes.

“I am hopeless at saying no to any animal that need a home, we have cared fox cubs, badgers, owls and leverets - you name it we have had it this summer – but these are the cutest so far.”

“If anyone would like to donate anything to them – cat food, milk or anything else, please text or WhatsApp me on 07702 211302.”