Shocked customers are hoping to save a popular waffle house.

Fans of the Pancake and Waffle Shack at Five Ways roundabout at Barton Mills, Suffolk, have started a campaign after learning the popular venue may have to close within the next two weeks.

It follows a possession order issued on June 24 by Norwich County Court on behalf of the landlords over 'significant' rent arrears built up during the past year.

The Pancake and Waffle Shack, Barton Mills. Picture: Pancake and Waffle shack

Customer Amie Frances, 42, from Eriswell, has been visiting the shack since it opened. She has launched a gofundme page called Help the Waffle Shack Staff.

She said: "We need to do all we can as it is massively popular. The news that it may close has come totally out of the blue for them, and us.

"I have used it regularly over the years with my four children and everyone loves it. It's popular with local people, passers-by and also people from the Lakenheath air base. I feel sorry for the staff and just want to help them in anyway I can."

The business was founded in 2015 by Corrine Yendle who ran the enterprise with her daughter Casey-Lee.

The pair sold the parent company Corsey UK Ltd however to Julian Harveyson Edwards in April 2021.

Mrs Yendle and her daughter have since taken back the running of the shack 'under her own business name' in a desperate bid to save it.

"We are doing all we can," said Corrine Yendle, who also runs the Red Lodge Steak House.

A date for the keys to be handed back by Corsey Uk Ltd has not been confirmed but is believed to be within the next two weeks.

Julian Harveyson Edwards, a director at the company, declined to comment.