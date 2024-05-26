Heavy rain and thunderstorms have swept across the county causing disruption this Bank Holiday weekend.

Roads in Stowmarket and Needham Market are submerged in water following major downpours, while shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are taking cover to avoid the wet weather.

In Stowmarket, flooding has been reported in Recreation Road, Creeting Road West, Violet Hill Road, Mill Lane and the A1120.

The arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds during a downpour. Picture: SuffolkNews

The town’s free music festival, StowFiesta in Chilton Fields, is still going ahead despite the weather – however, limited parking is available with driving conditions being described as ‘unfavourable’.

Another flooded area is near Sackers in Needham Market which is a notorious flooding hotspot, earning it the nickname ‘Lake Sackers’ on social media.

The spring fayre returned to Bury today, however some visitors to the town centre have been spotted taking shelter in the arc shopping centre as thunder and lightning crackled in the sky.

The notorious flooding hotspot in Needham Market has been nicknamed 'Lake Sackers' online. This screenshot is from the last time it flooded on Tuesday, May 21. Picture: Abbe Cook

A yellow weather warning was issued by The Met Office for thunderstorms between 12pm to 8pm today in Newmarket, Mildenhall, Thetford, Diss, Beccles, Bury and Eye.

Has the weather impacted your Bank Holiday plans? Or are any roads flooded in your area? Let us know by emailing sam.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk.