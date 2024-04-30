Waitrose is recalling its butter as pieces of unsafe blue cloth were found in the product.

The supermarket, which has branches in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Newmarket and Ipswich, is urging customers to return its Essential Waitrose & Partners Salted Dairy Butter (500g) with a best before of June 19.

The butter is unsafe to eat and shoppers can return the product to their local branch for a refund.

Waitrose is recalling its butter as pieces of unsafe blue cloth were found in the product. Picture: Google Maps

Waitrose has apologised for the inconvenience this may have caused.