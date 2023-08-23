The shortlisted takeaways in East Anglia have been revealed ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony.

Ten takeaways in the region, including in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft, have been shortlisted for regional takeaway of the year award at Britain’s top Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.

ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity, and great taste by bringing the UK's most prestigious Asian restaurants, takeaways and chefs together under one roof, with the winners set to be announced in London Hilton Park Lane on Sunday, October 8.

Takeaways have been shortlisted for regional takeaway of the year award at Britain’s top Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023. Picture: ARTA

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 750,000 customers of ARTA's strategic partner ChefOnline, social media and food hygiene ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region's Asian excellency.

In Suffolk, the shortlist included: Lime Takeaway in Bury Saint Edmunds, Pakefield Tandoori in Lowestoft, Eastern Spice in Ipswich and Kala Sheep Indian Takeaway in Newmarket.

The rest of the nominees in the region featured:

Bhujon - Tring

British Raj Express - Royston

Eastern Spice - Diss

Acle Spice - Norwich

Bar Hill Spice - Cambridge

Kairali South Indian – Norwich