A care board is pushing ahead with plans to improve access to NHS dental services in Suffolk with a key decision about investment to be made later his month.

This comes as figures show that the number of patients in Suffolk and North East Essex who were able to see an NHS dentist increased slightly in the year 2024/2025.

In papers, published ahead of a meeting of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), underserved areas for NHS dentistry were once again highlighted.

The NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board is continuing with plans to improve access to NHS dental care in Suffolk. Picture: iStock

These are Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Brandon, Eye and north west Suffolk, Saxmundham and north east Suffolk, including Leiston.

The ICB said the areas had been assessed as having a shortfall in the level of primary dental care commissioned, either because of minimal or no provision or because the needs of the population indicate that more provision is required.

It said the level of the additional care needed in these areas will require ‘significant investment’.

The commissioning plan will be considered by the ICB this month.

It will be discussed in private due to ‘commercial sensitivity’.

NHS dentistry figures

Figures showed that in the year 2024/2025, 43.84 per cent of the population, covered by the ICB, had been seen by NHS primary dental care services.

A total of 432,778 adults and children were seen and increase of 9,571 people compared to the previous year.

Within the ICB papers, it said: “The total number of children seen in primary dental care across the ICB area has recovered faster compared to adults.”

In the year 2021 / 2022, 99,573 children were seen by an NHS dentist - this had increased to 130,563 in the year 2024/2025.

The ICB, in partnership with Suffolk Public Health, is delivering a range of oral health improvement programs across the country.

These initiatives include the promotion of good oral health and assessing treatment services.

In February the ICB was asked to commission an additional 15,413 urgent care appointments in 2025/26.

The total number of these appointments commissioned for the current financial year is 59,921.