Simon Dobbin charity football match hopes to help with memorial bench fund

A charity football match will be kicking off on Sunday to help the family of Simon Dobbin buy two memorial benches in honour of him.

The match organiser, Dave Boughtwood-Eason, is hoping the match at Ely City FC's Demcom Stadium, in Downham Road, against fund-raising football team Green Machine FC will help towards getting a bench at the ground of Simon's beloved Cambridge United and one at Mildenhall Cemetery, where he is buried.

Simon, 48, died in his sleep at his Mildenhall home on October 21, 2020, five years after the Cambridge United fan was attacked by a group of football hooligans in Southend that left him needing 24-hour care and being unable to walk and talk.

Simon Dobbin. Picture submitted.

Dave, who has organised a few matches in support of the family, said: "Having met Simon and Nicole at our first event they and rest of the family blew me away by how positive they were after everything and always smiling.

"We thank everyone’s help in getting this game on in record time after the original game was planned for march 2020 but unfortunately Covid and lockdown hit three days before the event.

"I hope to see as many of you as possible on Sunday, don’t forget gates open 11.30, the bar will be open and some food and ice creams will also be on sale at the club as well.

The shirt being worn by one of the teams on the day Picture submitted.

"So why not start school holidays the best way possible with fresh air, beer and footy."

The match is at Ely City's Demcom Stadium, with gates opening at 11.30am, with kick off at 1pm.

To donate to the fund, go to gofund.me/0198fc56

