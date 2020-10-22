Simon Dobbin death: Police to review investigation into attack by football hooligans

Police are to review their investigation into the attack on football fan Simon Dobbin after he died on Wednesday morning.

Simon, 48, passed away in his sleep at his Mildenhall home five years after he was left permanently brain damaged in an attack by a group of football hooligans in Southend.

The Cambridge United fan Simon was left needing 24-hour care and unable to walk or talk after the 90-second attack on March 21, 2015.

Simon Dobbin

About 24 people set upon him and his friends following a match between Cambridge and Southend United.

He spent a year in hospital and rehabilitation before returning home to Mildenhall.

Twelve men were jailed for violent disorder offences, with sentences ranging from 16 months to five years, and another man received a suspended sentence.

Following Simon's death, Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings, of Essex Police, said: "Our thoughts go to Simon's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We will review the initial investigation to establish whether we need to take any further action."

