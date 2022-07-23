An exhibition football team set up in memory of Simon Dobbin, the fan who died after being attacked by a gang of football hooligans, is celebrating its first anniversary with a special match in Mildenhall.

Dobbins Robbins Charity Team FC, co-founded by Charlie Warrilow, Stefano Deligia and Dave Boughtwood-Eason, was set up in September 2021 and has so far raised more then £7,000 for charities.

Cambridge United fan Simon was left needing 24-hour care and unable to walk or talk after a 90-second attack following a match in Southend in March 2015. He died in his sleep aged 48 in October 2020.

Dobbins Robbins FC, who have raised more than £7,000 for good causes. Picture: Dobbins Robbins FC

David, who originally set up charity football matches to help buy equipment for Simon, said: “We are very proud that something we were doing just one game a year has grown to now nearly playing weekly.

“I’ve been a Cambridge United fan for years and hearing what happened to Simon was heartbreaking.

“We have 33 players and it is just nice to have people from all walks of life putting on their boots to help other good causes through football in his name.”

Simon Dobbin. Picture submitted

The team, who also use their matches to promote stopping football violence, are fully backed by Simon’s wife Nicole, who is club chairperson, and they have had many offers to get that message out further.

David said: “When we first approached Nicole with the idea she thought it was a brilliant and that Simon would have laughed at having a football club in his name.

“We have had a lot of support from the football community, with teams from as far away as Benidorm and Scotland wanting to play us – it is just great to see the nice side of football with everyone coming together.”

The club’s anniversary match on September 4 at 1.30pm will be at Mildenhall FC’s Riverside Stadium in Recreation Way against Lee Rigby FC – a team formed in 2021 after the British Army soldier was murdered in 2013.

For more on the club, go to the Dobbins Robbins FC website or to book tickets, go to www.trybooking.co.uk/BQQI

David said he wanted a vibe at the match similar to what he has been seeing at the Women’s Euros.

He said: “We want families to come, enjoy a good game of football, wear your favourite football shirt and make this such a great day out.”