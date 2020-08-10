Thank you for the hundreds of amazing photos we have been sent for the Snapshot Suffolk competition.

Your pictures have inspired many to get creative in your homes and local areas during lockdown.

Ultimately, there can only be one winner - but our editor Barry Peters says he cannot decide between these two.

Snapshot final (39857576)

So, we have decided to ask you, our readers, to decide who should receive the £20 Love2Shop voucher and six month use of our app.

Photo one

Oran Redmond (39856699)

Back in our first week of competition, Oran Redmond, who lives in Norton, sent us this picture of his daughter Aideen - as she makes a wish on her 12th birthday.

Oran said: "I’m not sure what Aideen was wishing for, but I hope it comes true."

Photo two

Snapshot Suffolk final (39855882)

In June, Max MacGillivray sent us ‘Time for a Splash’ featuring his son Boo MacGillivray at a a farmer friend’s irrigation reservoir near Bury.

We liked the mood of the image and how it captured a fun moment.

The poll will be held from today (Monday, August 10) until 12pm this Friday, August 14 - when a winner will be announced.