Weather experts at the Met Office are forecasting snow next week, as winds from the north are expected to bring cold conditions to Suffolk.

Almost five years exactly from the Beast from the East, current forecasts suggest people living in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich are likely to see snow on Monday and Tuesday.

A small amount of snow is also forecast in the West Suffolk town of Newmarket, where temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Could we see snow in Suffolk next week? Picture: Mecha Morton

Suffolk Snow - Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mecha Morton

In their long range forecast for the week starting on Monday, March 6, the Met Office said: "This period is expected to be characterised by winds from the north bringing cold conditions to most areas."

"This will most likely result in wintry showers across northern and eastern areas - turning to more organised bands of snow at times.

" Temperatures overall will be below average but may gradually trend up through the period."