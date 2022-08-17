Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in July

By Camille Berriman
-
camille.berriman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 17 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Bills for facility services top the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council in July.

The authority paid Verse Facilities Management Limited £277,788 for facility services, as detailed in the council's latest monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

The July list also includes payment of a £69,086 bill relating to the replacement of copper roof coverings to the Athenaeum's lantern and £5,675 on photocopier rental and charges.

West Suffolk House, headquarters of West Suffolk Council
West Suffolk House, headquarters of West Suffolk Council

Elsewhere in the list is a payment of £380 for the supply and delivery of pigs and more than £2,000 on 'profit share Lego exhibition'.

The full list of July payments includes:

Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £277,788

G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – weather protection and replacement copper roof coverings to lantern area: £69,086

Agency staff fees: £59,420

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Limited, demolition of former swimming pool: £57,500

Performing artists, artistes/performers fees: £54,575

SRC Aggregates Limited, demolition works College Heath Road offices, Mildenhall: £52,775

G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – builders' works: £44,560

Various B&B providers, accommodation costs: £33,729

Currie and Brown UK Limited, project management services: £25,000

Various private landlords, landlord/rent costs: £24,904

Greenheath Asset Management, operational and maintenance contract Toggam Solar Farm: £17,957

PPL PRS Ltd, PRS fees: £15,082

Traffic Enforcement Centre, top-up account for registering debts: £15,000

Signway Supplies (Datchet) Ltd, street name plates/signage works: £14,422

Paul Trinder Building Services, Harvey Adams Brandon Unit 11, sub-division works to form new unit: £14,440

Currie and Brown UK Limited, quantity surveying services: £12,000

Lark Technology Group, Unit 11 Harvey Adam Enterprise Centre Wimbledon Avenue Brandon, sub-division works electrical: £8,639

Hazells Chartered Surveyors, letting fees: £8,150

AECOM Limited, provision of exhibition to support West Suffolk Local Plan: £8,047

A2M Limited, Mildenhall Health Centre and library additional security fencing – post-demolition works: £7,986

Verse Facilities Management Limited, consumables for various sites: £7,942

Alison Farmer Associates Ltd, West Suffolk landscape character assessment and valued landscape review: £7,667

Strand Systems Limited, automation of existing gates at Newmarket Leisure Centre: £5,943

Ricoh UK Limited, photocopier charges and rental: £5,675

Skips and Compactors Ltd, 40-yard open container: £5,608

ESE World Ltd, bins: £4,999

Chargemaster Ltd T/a BP Chargemaster, West Suffolk House – EV charge-point in the front car park, removal and replacement: £4,037

Hotline Group Ltd, marketing materials for markets: £3,905

QMS Services Limited, arc underground security patrol: £3,600

Anglia Fixing Ltd, Moreton Hall Community Centre – door repairs: £3,094

Broxap Limited, bins: £2,920

Jamie Lee Smith Catering Limited, catering – Midsummer Abbey Celebrations: £2,887

Various companies, PPE: £2,824

D J Sears Limited, to install/replace street name plates: £2,219

Warren Elsmore Limited, profit share on Lego exhibition: £2,142

Jackie Ayling, staff supervision sessions: £1,800

PitchWorks Ltd, equipment purchase: £1,671

IKON Training Limited, conflict resolution and personal safety training: £1,680

Palmer Fencing Ltd, traffic management for closing off Angel Hill for Sunset Freedom Parade: £1,602

Lark Technology Group, Mildenhall Bus Station – upgrade hand driers to energy efficient models: £1,515

DPL Group Ltd, Abbey Gardens toilets plumbing maintenance work: £1,451

Flowbird Smart City Limited, engineers for car parking machines: £1,440

St Edmundsbury Cathedral, civic service reception: £962

Verse Facilities Management, breakout charges: £948

St John Ambulance, emergency first aid at work training: £762

Clare Castle Country Park Trust, contribution to toilets Clare Castle Country Park: £750

Bagnell Farm Partners, supply and delivery of pigs: £380

Bury St Edmunds Haverhill Lakenheath Mildenhall Newmarket Politics Suffolk Homepage Thetford Camille Berriman