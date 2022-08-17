Bills for facility services top the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council in July.

The authority paid Verse Facilities Management Limited £277,788 for facility services, as detailed in the council's latest monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

The July list also includes payment of a £69,086 bill relating to the replacement of copper roof coverings to the Athenaeum's lantern and £5,675 on photocopier rental and charges.

West Suffolk House, headquarters of West Suffolk Council

Elsewhere in the list is a payment of £380 for the supply and delivery of pigs and more than £2,000 on 'profit share Lego exhibition'.

The full list of July payments includes:

Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £277,788

G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – weather protection and replacement copper roof coverings to lantern area: £69,086

Agency staff fees: £59,420

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Limited, demolition of former swimming pool: £57,500

Performing artists, artistes/performers fees: £54,575

SRC Aggregates Limited, demolition works College Heath Road offices, Mildenhall: £52,775

G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – builders' works: £44,560

Various B&B providers, accommodation costs: £33,729

Currie and Brown UK Limited, project management services: £25,000

Various private landlords, landlord/rent costs: £24,904

Greenheath Asset Management, operational and maintenance contract Toggam Solar Farm: £17,957

PPL PRS Ltd, PRS fees: £15,082

Traffic Enforcement Centre, top-up account for registering debts: £15,000

Signway Supplies (Datchet) Ltd, street name plates/signage works: £14,422

Paul Trinder Building Services, Harvey Adams Brandon Unit 11, sub-division works to form new unit: £14,440

Currie and Brown UK Limited, quantity surveying services: £12,000

Lark Technology Group, Unit 11 Harvey Adam Enterprise Centre Wimbledon Avenue Brandon, sub-division works electrical: £8,639

Hazells Chartered Surveyors, letting fees: £8,150

AECOM Limited, provision of exhibition to support West Suffolk Local Plan: £8,047

A2M Limited, Mildenhall Health Centre and library additional security fencing – post-demolition works: £7,986

Verse Facilities Management Limited, consumables for various sites: £7,942

Alison Farmer Associates Ltd, West Suffolk landscape character assessment and valued landscape review: £7,667

Strand Systems Limited, automation of existing gates at Newmarket Leisure Centre: £5,943

Ricoh UK Limited, photocopier charges and rental: £5,675

Skips and Compactors Ltd, 40-yard open container: £5,608

ESE World Ltd, bins: £4,999

Chargemaster Ltd T/a BP Chargemaster, West Suffolk House – EV charge-point in the front car park, removal and replacement: £4,037

Hotline Group Ltd, marketing materials for markets: £3,905

QMS Services Limited, arc underground security patrol: £3,600

Anglia Fixing Ltd, Moreton Hall Community Centre – door repairs: £3,094

Broxap Limited, bins: £2,920

Jamie Lee Smith Catering Limited, catering – Midsummer Abbey Celebrations: £2,887

Various companies, PPE: £2,824

D J Sears Limited, to install/replace street name plates: £2,219

Warren Elsmore Limited, profit share on Lego exhibition: £2,142

Jackie Ayling, staff supervision sessions: £1,800

PitchWorks Ltd, equipment purchase: £1,671

IKON Training Limited, conflict resolution and personal safety training: £1,680

Palmer Fencing Ltd, traffic management for closing off Angel Hill for Sunset Freedom Parade: £1,602

Lark Technology Group, Mildenhall Bus Station – upgrade hand driers to energy efficient models: £1,515

DPL Group Ltd, Abbey Gardens toilets plumbing maintenance work: £1,451

Flowbird Smart City Limited, engineers for car parking machines: £1,440

St Edmundsbury Cathedral, civic service reception: £962

Verse Facilities Management, breakout charges: £948

St John Ambulance, emergency first aid at work training: £762

Clare Castle Country Park Trust, contribution to toilets Clare Castle Country Park: £750

Bagnell Farm Partners, supply and delivery of pigs: £380