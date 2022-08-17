These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in July
Bills for facility services top the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council in July.
The authority paid Verse Facilities Management Limited £277,788 for facility services, as detailed in the council's latest monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
The July list also includes payment of a £69,086 bill relating to the replacement of copper roof coverings to the Athenaeum's lantern and £5,675 on photocopier rental and charges.
Elsewhere in the list is a payment of £380 for the supply and delivery of pigs and more than £2,000 on 'profit share Lego exhibition'.
The full list of July payments includes:
Verse Facilities Management Limited, facility services: £277,788
G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – weather protection and replacement copper roof coverings to lantern area: £69,086
Agency staff fees: £59,420
Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Limited, demolition of former swimming pool: £57,500
Performing artists, artistes/performers fees: £54,575
SRC Aggregates Limited, demolition works College Heath Road offices, Mildenhall: £52,775
G J Bream Limited, Athenaeum – builders' works: £44,560
Various B&B providers, accommodation costs: £33,729
Currie and Brown UK Limited, project management services: £25,000
Various private landlords, landlord/rent costs: £24,904
Greenheath Asset Management, operational and maintenance contract Toggam Solar Farm: £17,957
PPL PRS Ltd, PRS fees: £15,082
Traffic Enforcement Centre, top-up account for registering debts: £15,000
Signway Supplies (Datchet) Ltd, street name plates/signage works: £14,422
Paul Trinder Building Services, Harvey Adams Brandon Unit 11, sub-division works to form new unit: £14,440
Currie and Brown UK Limited, quantity surveying services: £12,000
Lark Technology Group, Unit 11 Harvey Adam Enterprise Centre Wimbledon Avenue Brandon, sub-division works electrical: £8,639
Hazells Chartered Surveyors, letting fees: £8,150
AECOM Limited, provision of exhibition to support West Suffolk Local Plan: £8,047
A2M Limited, Mildenhall Health Centre and library additional security fencing – post-demolition works: £7,986
Verse Facilities Management Limited, consumables for various sites: £7,942
Alison Farmer Associates Ltd, West Suffolk landscape character assessment and valued landscape review: £7,667
Strand Systems Limited, automation of existing gates at Newmarket Leisure Centre: £5,943
Ricoh UK Limited, photocopier charges and rental: £5,675
Skips and Compactors Ltd, 40-yard open container: £5,608
ESE World Ltd, bins: £4,999
Chargemaster Ltd T/a BP Chargemaster, West Suffolk House – EV charge-point in the front car park, removal and replacement: £4,037
Hotline Group Ltd, marketing materials for markets: £3,905
QMS Services Limited, arc underground security patrol: £3,600
Anglia Fixing Ltd, Moreton Hall Community Centre – door repairs: £3,094
Broxap Limited, bins: £2,920
Jamie Lee Smith Catering Limited, catering – Midsummer Abbey Celebrations: £2,887
Various companies, PPE: £2,824
D J Sears Limited, to install/replace street name plates: £2,219
Warren Elsmore Limited, profit share on Lego exhibition: £2,142
Jackie Ayling, staff supervision sessions: £1,800
PitchWorks Ltd, equipment purchase: £1,671
IKON Training Limited, conflict resolution and personal safety training: £1,680
Palmer Fencing Ltd, traffic management for closing off Angel Hill for Sunset Freedom Parade: £1,602
Lark Technology Group, Mildenhall Bus Station – upgrade hand driers to energy efficient models: £1,515
DPL Group Ltd, Abbey Gardens toilets plumbing maintenance work: £1,451
Flowbird Smart City Limited, engineers for car parking machines: £1,440
St Edmundsbury Cathedral, civic service reception: £962
Verse Facilities Management, breakout charges: £948
St John Ambulance, emergency first aid at work training: £762
Clare Castle Country Park Trust, contribution to toilets Clare Castle Country Park: £750
Bagnell Farm Partners, supply and delivery of pigs: £380