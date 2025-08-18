Residents have shared split views on plans for 165 new homes in a village as comments have nearly doubled over three months.

Ceres Property Ltd's plans, submitted to West Suffolk Council at the end of March, attracted 44 public objections by May 28.

The proposals included 165 new homes either side of Barrow Hill, near Bury St Edmunds, alongside an 80-bed care home and four offices.

But objectors raised concerns around the sustainability of the location, road safety, and extra pressure on already stressed local amenities.

As of today, a further 35 comments have been submitted to the council, 21 of which raise similar concerns, with some residents writing more than once.

One resident said: "I do not believe that the impact of a large amount of additional traffic has been adequately considered, almost all of which will need to pass through the village to access both the A14 and Bury St Edmunds.

"The volume of traffic and recent accidents are already a concern for current village residents."

Another added: "The poor drainage of local roads is a well-trodden point of complaint.

"Pedestrians are at constant risk in wet weather of being soaked by passing vehicles that can often not avoid the deep standing water on the narrow roads"

The Suffolk and North East Essex ICB, which has since weighed in on the plans, stressed the GP practice did not have capacity for the proposed growth, requiring contributions to the tune of £115,200 to address it.

But not all objected to the proposals, with 14 comments made in favour.

One of these came from Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club, supporting promises of a £500,000 Barrow Community Fund for local causes distributed by the parish council.

One resident said the proposals were a change for the whole village to benefit from a sensible application.

Another said: "I firmly believe that this planning application is a golden opportunity for Barrow to determine the course of its own inevitable expansion for the maximum benefit of the village as a whole"

Flexible workspace amounting to 15,000sqft, public open space with children's play equipment, and new drainage and travel infrastructure, all form part of the plans.

A decision deadline extension has been agreed between the council and the applicant, pushing it back to September 5.