St George's flag featured in several tables in a council chamber as a motion condemning its 'weaponisation' was withdrawn.

West Suffolk councillors were meant to have discussed a motion, brought forward by Cllr Julia Wakelam, ward member for Abbeygate, criticising the use of the English flag as a 'symbol of hate'.

However, as flags popped up on some members' tables across the council chamber ahead of the meeting, the motion was withdrawn before councillors could discuss it.

West Suffolk Councillors were meant to have discussed a motion condemning the 'weaponisation' of the English flag. Picture: iStock

Cllr Wakelam said after the meeting she withdrew the motion after an amendment was submitted, which diverted the debate away from the issues it sought to address.

She said the motion wanted to highlight the divisions being 'whipped up by some politicians' and the 'corrosive impact' on communities, while reaffirming the council's commitment to representing all communities.

Cllr Adrian Whittle, representing Newmarket East, who submitted the amendment, said after the meeting he understood concerns but disagreed St George's flag was 'a symbol of hate' and 'inherently intimidating or abusive'.

Cllr Julia Wakelam said the amendment diverted the debate away from the issues the motion sought to address. Picture: Julia Wakelam

The original motion did not brand any flag as inherently a symbol of hate, but said it was being used as such to intimidate people.

His amendment reaffirmed the flag's 'inclusive and unifying nature' and sought to limit the flags flown by the council to the Union Flag, the Flag of Saint Edmund and St George's Cross.

It opened exceptions for Armed Forces Day and international incidents.

Cllr Adrian Whittle, said he understood concerns but rejected the premise the flag was a symbol of hate. Picture: Adrian Whittle

The amendment further said the council would not endorse or promote flags associated with political, social, religious, awareness, commercial interests, or advocacy campaigns — it is unclear what this would have meant for the pride flag, which the council has flown during Pride Month.

Cllr Whittle, who was elected as Suffolk's first Reform UK district councillor last month, said most of those flying St George’s Cross or the Union flag did so out of love for their country, not to exclude or threaten others.

He added: "Reform UK believes that national identity should be celebrated, not suppressed.

"Our policy is clear: the English flag represents pride, heritage, and unity, and should be flown freely and respectfully across our communities. It is a symbol of belonging, not division."

Because the original motion was withdrawn, neither the motion nor the amendment was discussed.