St George's flag should not be used as a 'symbol of hate', councillors have said.

A motion at West Suffolk Council next week will see councillors discuss the growing number of St George's and union flags popping up on lampposts or painted onto roundabouts over the last few months.

This has sparked an emotive debate, with those putting the flags up saying pride and patriotism motivate them, while others argue it is being done to stoke up tensions, particularly over immigration.

St George's cross has been popping up on lampposts across the country. Picture: iStock

Cllrs Julia Wakelam and Lora-Jane Miller-Jones, representing Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, say the flags are being used 'under the guise of patriotism' to intimidate people.

They say this can sometimes turn into violence, pointing Delroy Banton, 63, of Marham Park, a British Army veteran who was a victim of a violent attack in August.

The motion's text says: "This council notes with dismay the increase in racial tensions nationally and the impact that this is having on our own communities.

"Council regrets the weaponisation of the English flag, which should never be used as a symbol of hate."

It also condemns politicians and commentators demonising immigrants for their own political gain.

Among the actions to be taken by the council, if approved, the motion commits the authority to clear messaging and support those fostering relationships across communities, including community organisations, the police and education, health and social services.