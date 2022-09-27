Bus operator Stagecoach has said it will 'look again' at its proposal to axe bus services connecting Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket with Cambridge.

It made the pledge following an urgent meeting with West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

The MP called the urgent meeting with Darren Roe, Stagecoach East's managing director, on Friday to express his concerns over the plan to stop running the number 11 and 12 services.

Out of the blue and with no consultation, Stagecoach last week announced the service would no longer run from October 30 – sparking a flood of emails from worried constituents, with more than 8,500 people signing a petition against the move.

Mr Hancock said: "I remain deeply concerned over Stagecoach's proposals to no longer run its vital bus services connecting Newmarket and Bury to Cambridge, from the end of October.

"These services provide a lifeline to so many people and their removal will not only have a huge and detrimental effect on the local community but on the environment, too. Children and young adults attending college to the elderly rely on these important services to get around.

"The proposed removal is not acceptable and since the news broke, I have been fighting hard. I called an urgent meeting with Stagecoach on Friday and they assured me they would 'look again' at the proposals – I hope they reverse it. I have asked Stagecoach for a follow up meeting for as soon as possible.

"I am also working with Suffolk County Council, which is striving to find alternative companies which can run the service.

"I want to reassure all those with concerns that I will continue to do all I can to fight for the services people need. I will not let this go, particularly given the Government has provided funding and this proposal was made out of the blue and with no consultation."