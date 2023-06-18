A statement has been released by a Suffolk independent school to reassure its parents after footage of a huge blaze at the site has emerged.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue investigation is under way after 12 crews from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds attended Culford School after a call at 11.08pm last night.

Suffolk News has been given footage of the incident by a resident of the village:

The fire was said to have been in a single storey building on the site and in an adjacent waste compactor, with crews working through the night to contain the blaze, which has a stop time of 4.55am this morning.

Following the incident, the school issued the following statement: “In the early hour of this morning, a fire broke out in the maintenance yard of Culford School. Suffolk Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and worked swiftly and diligently to contain the fire.

“Fortunately, the incident did not occur near to any of the boarding houses or main school buildings and the only disruption to pupils was being woken by the alarms.

“The school extends its gratitude to resident staff who were out in force ensuring the safety and wellbeing of pupils and to Suffolk Fire and Rescue for their swift response and efforts to manage the situation.

“The school will be open as usual on Monday morning.”