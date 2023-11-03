Over ten flood notices remain in place today (November 3) as Storm Ciarán continues to cause problems for the county.

15 cautions are currently issued, with two warnings and 13 alerts.

A flood warning is where flooding is ‘expected’, whilst an alert signals where it is ‘possible.’

A car stranded amidst the flooding in Debenham. Picture: Derry Hart

The River Brett from Lavenham to Higham has a warning in place, with flooding of homes and businesses possible; at risk areas include Hadleigh, Upper Layham, and Shelley, as well as the A1079 and A1141.

An extended alert for the Brett and well as the Box is also issued, covering areas including Cockfield, Bildeston, Boxford and Stoke-by-Nayland.

Another warning is issued for the Waveney from Diss to Bungay, with expected spillage in Homersfield, Scole and Brockdish, as well as the A143 at Schole and A1066 at Diss being affected.

A tree felled in the breached river in Debenham. Picture: Derry Hart

An extended alert is also in place for the Waveney from Diss and the Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay, with potential flooding extending to Mendlesham, Gislingham, Ditchingham and Woodton.

A warning has been downgraded to an alert in Mid Suffolk, with The Rattleseden River and River Gipping through Stowmarket and Needham Market at risk of floods, including The Creetings, Ringshall, Buxhall and Wetherden.

Slightly further north, a wide alert is in place for the Little Ouse River and River Thet, affecting areas including Elmswell, where the A1088 has a section flooded, causing blockage, as well as Stowlangtoft, Ixworth, East Harling, Brandon and Thetford itself.

One lane towards Elmswell and the A14 was submerged on the A1088 this morning (November 3).

A van wading through the water in the A1088, near Elmswell and Woolpit.

The River Lark from Sicklesmere to Isleham has seen an alert issued, affecting Mildenhall, Great Livermere and Bury St Edmunds, where a tributary next to the Abbey Gardens has burst.

On the border with Cambridgshire, the River Kennett has an alert in place with Chippenham, Freckenham and Moulton at risk.

In the Sudbury area, the upper Stour and its surrounding tributaries is at risk of spillage after an alert was issued, with Haverhill, Kedington, Glemsford and Brockley all potentially being affected.

The troublesome Potters Bridge on the B1127, in the Oulton Broad area near Southwold. Picture: Kevin Cross

Further south, the upper River Colne and surrounding tributaries have a flood alert in place, with Great Yeldham at particular risk.

Outside of Ipswich, the River Gipping downstream from Needham Market to London Road Bridge sees a flood alert issued; Great Blakenham, Bramford and Sproughton may all see spill off.

An alert in the Debenham area, where village roads were completely submerged yesterday (November 2), remains in place, extending to Clopton and Martlesham in the rivers Deben and Lark areas.

The A14 at Woolpit was blocked yesterday (November 2) after National Highways closed a section of the road. Picture: Ross Waldron

In East Suffolk, the rivers Blyth, Walpole and Chediston see an alert issued, with the Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses at risk.

Further North in the Lowestoft and Beccles area, the tidal Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water has an alert issued, encompassing the two towns as well as Haddiscoe, St Olaves, Blundeston, Somerleyton and the Outlon Broad area.

