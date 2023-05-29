As we hurtle towards June, the warmer weather and longer days mean one thing: strawberry season is almost upon us.

If you like nothing better than juicy summer fruits, then picking your own is the best way to ensure your strawberries are as fresh as can be.

We’ve found some of the best pick your own farms across Suffolk and just over the border in North Essex and Cambridgeshire to satisfy all you strawberry fans out there.

Strawberry picking season is almost upon us. Picture: Pixabay

Most strawberry crops are not yet ready for picking, so many of the farms listed below advise checking their social media for up-to-date information on their picking seasons and opening days/times.

Friday Street Farm, IP17 1JX

With more than 10 polytunnels holding five varieties of strawberries, as well as bushes of summer and autumn fruiting raspberries, you can pick whatever the weather at Friday Street Farm, near Saxmundham.

The strawberry varieties grown are chosen for our climate, while they are all on tables for easy gathering (and plenty hanging down for children to reach, too).

The season could start any day now and will run until early September – call 01728 602783 for availabilty of pick your own and opening hours.

Goslings Farm, Trimley St Martin, IP11 0SG

Growing nine varieties of strawberries – and a range of other soft fruits – Goslings Farm, near Felixstowe, expects to be able to open for pick your own from mid-June.

The key is to check the farm’s website and social media for up-to-date information on crop progress.

The farm is located just off the A14, at Trimley St Martin.

McLauchlans of Boxted, CO4 5RB

McLauchlans predicts the pick your own season will start in early June although, of course, this can vary with the weather

The strawberry season is due to last until late July, but the farm also offers pick your own gooseberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, raspberries and more.

High House Fruit Farm, Sudbourne, IP12 2BL

Soft fruits will start to ripen at High House Fruit Farm, near Woodbridge, during June – keep an eye on social media for the latest news or call 01394 450263.

Cox’s at Spencers Farm Shop, Wickham St Paul, CO9 2PX

Half-way between Sudbury and Halstead is Cox’s at Spencers Farm Shop.

The Spencer family has been growing fruit on site for nearly 50 years and every summer they open up their fields to pick your own.

Pick strawberries and raspberries then enjoy lunch in Caters Café, while children can enjoy the enclosed play area and watch the goats cross the bridge.

Open June to August.

Isleham PYO, CB7 5RG

Head over the border into Cambridgeshire and you can pick your own at Isleham PYO this summer.

With plenty of parking and a relaxed atmosphere, this is a favourite picking spot for many families.

The strawberry picking season has not yet started but it should be in full swing within weeks – check social media for the latest news at https://www.facebook.com/IslehamPYO

Redcastle Strawberries, Great Barton, IP31 2PZ

Prefer not to pick your own? Then our last farm, near Bury St Edmunds, might be the option for you.

With its flavoursome berries famous for miles around, Redcastle is not a pick-your-own strawberry farm, but a farm shop selling freshly-picked strawberries, raspeberries, jam and frozen raspberries.

It usually opens for sales at some point in June – check social media for more information.

Strawberry picking hints and tips:

- Check with farms before visiting as opening dates and times will vary according to weather conditions and crop readiness

- When you arrive, head to the furthest part of the field where you are more likely to discover more untouched fruit

- Always pick ripe strawberries – check the whole strawberry is red before adding it to your punnet

- Don’t pull the strawberry off as you could pull out the plug and bruise the fruit. Instead, hold the stem above and break it from there.

- Eat the strawberries as soon as possible (after you’ve weighed and paid, of course)