More than 250 people gathered last night for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

The awards ceremony, now in its 10th year, began just after 6pm at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds.

Gathering in the historic halls of the landmark building, sponsors, nominees and guests looked ahead in anticipation to the forthcoming presentations .

The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2021. Pictures by Richard Marsham, gallery by Mark Westley, video by Chris Morris

Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer for the Iliffe Media Group, the UK's fastest growing regional press publisher, opened the awards paying tribute to the west Suffolk community.

"After the past two years there has never been a more important time to recognise those that play a leading role in our economy," he said.

"Iliffe media takes a huge amount of pride in the publishing local media brands here in west Suffolk and the Bury Free Press remains at the heart of our community; through its ever evolving newsroom, producing quality, local, on-demand news through our multi-channel portfolio in print, online, social media, our podcasts and our IM news app.

"Record numbers engaged throughout these to keep up to date with events with trusted news during the Covid period.

I wish all the finalist the best of luck.

Head of Commercial for Iliffe Media, Conor Lenaghan, praised the 'strength, determination and resilience' of west Suffolk people over the last 18 months, and welcomed the chance to celebrate achievement and success, giving thanks to the headline sponsor, property and land promotion giant, Jaynic.

The Bury St Edmunds-based company is delivering extensive infrastructure projects in the county, working with landowners, private individuals, private businesses, farmers, education establishments and the public sector. At Suffolk Park, it has delivered in excess of 1.4 million sg ft of space in the last four years, alongside developing the EpiCentre in Haverhill and the Gateway 14 business innovations and logistics park in Stowmarket.

Comedian's comedian, Stuart Goldsmith felt he was in Narnia.

Nic Rumsey, managing director, informed the audience: "There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the shape of our business and many others, but we have no doubt that Suffolk's resilient and creative business community will bounce back with avengeance."

Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press and award's founder called for a moment's silence in respect of the death of Southend MP, Sir David Amess.

Bury Free Press editor, and founder of the awards, Barry Peters, meanwhile gave apologies on behalf of Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, who had been advised not to attend events or hold constituency surgeries in light of the death of Southend West Conservative MP Sir David Amess, for whom the assembly paid their respect with a moment of silence.

West Suffolk Council cabinet member for growth, cllr Susan Glossop, also stood in for council leader, cllr John Griffiths, who is isolating after contracting Covid.

Sponsors included Our Bury St Edmunds.

"It's a little like being at the Oscars," said cllr Glossop.

I have never seen so many glamorous people in one room for a long time.

She hoped that people had made the most of the 11th West Suffolk Business Festival to make new connections, find support and advice, learn new skills and be inspired by innovation to achieve their ambitions for growth.

She told how some £120 million had been distributed during the pandemic in business grants and rate relief by West Suffolk Council, to this end.

Guests enjoyed some serious networking.

The evening's host, comedian Stuart Goldsmith, host of the popular Comedian's Comedian podcast, spoke of his wonderment and appreciation of the historic Cathedral venue which, with its atmospheric purple lighting and candelabras, he felt bore similarity to the Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis.

In the awards, Bury St Edmunds Denny Bros, now 'employee-owned' swept the board with a trio of awards.

The awards were held in St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the first time.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award sponsors 2021: Treatt, West Suffolk College, Our Bury St Edmunds, Menta, Ashtons Legal, Bury Free Press, WS training, Iliffe Media, West Suffolk Council, Fornham Business Court, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and headline sponsor Jaynic.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award winners 2021:

West Suffolk Innovation Award

Sponsored by Treatt

Winner: Vapourtec, Bury St Edmunds

Highly commended: The Health Hub, Fornham St. Genevieve

West Suffolk Innovation Award: Vapourtec.

Employee of the Year Award

Sponsored by West Suffolk College

Winner: Claire Sadler, Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Claudette Racine, Alumah CIO, Bury St Edmunds

Employee of the Year: Claire Sadler.

Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds

Winner: Claire Gouge, Bury Bowl, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Wright's Cafe, Bury St Edmunds

Customer Service Award: Claire Gouge.

Best New Startup

Sponsored by MENTA

Winner: Cozy Dreams, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: The Handy Marketing Company and Wright's Cafe, Bury St Edmunds

Best New Startup. Cozy Dreams.

Business Leader of the Year

Sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Winner: Roger Catchpole, Stow Healthcare, Stowmarket

Highly Commended: Nick Armstrong, Armstrongs Funeral Service and Scott Barton Gait & Motion Technology, Bury St Edmunds

Business Leader of the Year: Roger Catchpole.

Contribution to the Community

Sponsored by Bury Free Press

Winner: Allison's Eatery, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Contribution to the Community, Allisons Eatery.

Apprentice/ Trainee of the year.

Sponsored by WS Training

Winner: Grace Cross, The Salon, Elmswell

Highly Commended: Lily Cross, Altered Image Hairdressers, Newmarket

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Grace Cross.

Green Award

Sponsored by Iliffe Media

Winner: Denny Bros, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Low Carbon Farming, Ingham

Green Award: Denny Bros.

Investing in West Suffolk Award

Sponsored by West Suffolk Council

Winner: Denny Bros, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Claudette Racine, Alumah and Good Sense Research, Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk Award: Denny Bros.

Rural Enterprise Award

Sponsored by Fornham Business Court

Winner: Maglia Rosso, Hawstead

Highly Commended: AccountAbility-Plus, Wickhambrook

Rural Enterprise Award: Maglia Rosso.

Business of the Year

Sponsored by West Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Winner: Denny Bros, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Business of the Year: Denny Bros.

Rainbow Award

For services to the community during the pandemic

Winner: Croasdales Chemist, Bury St Edmunds

Rainbow Award winner: Croasdales Chemist.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Jaynic

Winner: Nick Armstrong, Armstrongs Funeral Service, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Craig Jarvis, Ravenwood Hall, Rougham

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nick Armstrong.

The Highly Commended winners 2021

