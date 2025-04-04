From Easter egg hunts to meeting cute lambs, here is our round-up of what’s on for families in Suffolk during the school holidays.

Food Museum, Stowmarket, April 5-21

The 84-acre Food Museum, in Stowmarket, will be letting children meet, hold and feed orphan lambs during the Easter holidays.

A lamb at the Food Museum, in Stowmarket. Picture: Food Museum

Visitors will have the chance to learn about the sheep flock with the museum team at 11:30am and 3pm each day.

Family-friendly baking sessions will also run over the holidays, with Sunday sessions set aside for SEND participants.

Bookings can be made on the museum’s website, at foodmuseum.org.uk

Children can meet. hold and feed orphan lambs at the Food Museum in Stowmarket. Picture: Food Museum

Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, April 5-21

Kentwell Hall, in Long Melford, will be brought to life over the Easter weekend when its Tudor living history characters can be seen going about their daily lives in the house and garden.

Families visiting the hall, near Sudbury, from April 18-21 can take part in egg hunts, egg rolling, egg and spoon races and egg tossing.

Kentwell Hall, in Long Melford, will be brought to life this Easter. Picture: Kentwell Hall

There will also be an i-Spy trail running for younger children.

Lambing sessions will run from April 5-17.

More information about the lambing sessions can be found at www.kentwell.co.uk.

A child making wild art on the Easter trail at Ickworth, Suffolk. Picture: National Trust Media

Ickworth Estate, near Bury St Edmunds, until April 22

Visitors to the Ickworth Estate, near Bury St Edmunds, will be able to enjoy an Easter trail over the coming fortnight.

The trail is made up of 10 different nature-based activity stations, focussed on fun and creativity.

More details about National Trust events running in Suffolk during the Easter holidays can be found here.

National Horse Racing Museum, Newmarket, until April 21

The National Horse Racing Museum, in Newmarket, is fully embracing the Easter spirit.

Open Tuesday - Sunday, it will be hosting an Easter puzzle trail, which is free with entry to the museum.

The team there will also be running creative Easter workshops on both Wednesdays in the school holidays.

More information can be found on the museum’s website, at www.nhrm.co.uk.

Meet the Highland cows at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm near Needham Market. Picture: Sam Emmens

Visit a Suffolk farm, throughout the Easter holidays

Living in a rural county like Suffolk there is no shortage of farms to visit with little ones over Easter.

Why not visit a farm in Suffolk this Easter? Picture: Sam Emmens

Meet the piglets at Baylham Rare Breeds farm near Needham Market. Picture: Sam Emmens

At Baylham Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market, there are plenty of lambs to meet and other activities running throughout the day.

While there, you must pay a visit to see the piglets, huge Highland cattle and cheeky goats.

Jimmy’s Farm, near Ipswich, will be running an Easter Egg-venture.

While Hollow Trees Farm, near Hadleigh, will be hosting the Easter Egg Olympics.

Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, is a lovely spot to visit in spring. Picture: Suffolk News

Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, April 16 and 17

If you fancy a traditional Easter egg hunt then Nowton Park, in Bury, is running one in its hornbeam maze on April 16 and 17.

Eggs will be hidden high and low and the Easter Bunny will be popping up to meet families.

Families must pre-book a time slot between 10am-11.30am, 12.30pm-2pm, or 2.30pm-4pm.

Those taking part must meet at the Nowton Park Café, which is a 1km walk from the maze.

Tickets cost £5 per child and can be booked at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on or by calling the box office at The Apex on 01284 758000.

arc Shopping Centre, Bury, April 16

The arc Shopping Centre, in Bury, is gearing up to host its Bunny Bonanza event on April 16.

Children will be able to make their own rabbit ears and enjoy a storytelling with an Easter picnic.

The free event will run from 11am-3pm.

Donations in support of Still Good Food, the shopping centre’s charity for 2025/2026, are encouraged.